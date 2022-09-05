Margaret Josephs ‘heartbroken’ as she announces death of her ex-husband Jan Josephs at age 74

<!–

A ‘heartbroken’ Margaret Josephs has announced the death of her ex-husband Jan Josephs.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star revealed his passing at age 74 on Instagram Monday, posting an older black and white photo of her ex that she said embodied his “youthful spirit.”

“Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday, he passed away unexpectedly last week and some of us died with him,” she wrote at the shot. “We are devastated. The night before he left us, we shared a wonderful conversation about how blessed we are, our children are all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other.

‘We spoke every day, he was my family. Jan was a wonderful father, grandfather, friend, partner of his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally, he loved Motown, sports and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family.

“I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites, but also because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young. Happy birthday my angel.’

People reported that Jan had died of a sudden heart attack.

Josephs’ fellow Real Housewives family sent their love to the star in the comments section.

‘Happy Heavenly Birthday Jan’: Dolores Cantina was one of the members of the Real Housewives family who sent their love to Josephs

‘Happy heavenly birthday Jan (red heart emoji). I heard the oldies playing here,” Dolores Cantina captioned the photo.

RHOC veteran Braunwyn Windham-Burke commented, “I send you all my love and light.”

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider commented: ‘Congratulations Jan. I know he was so loved.’