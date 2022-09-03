Maren Morris unveils new T-shirt with Lunatic Country Music Person printed on the front amid feud

Maren Morris launched a new shirt with Lunatic Country Music Person on the front, amid feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean.

The 32-year-old country singer made the shirt in response to a comment by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, when he said she was “a madman” and a “fake country singer.”

Brittany, 34, shared an Instagram post in August in which she donned makeup with the caption: ‘I really want to thank my parents for not changing my gender as I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.’

The post garnered intense online response, with many – including Maren – accusing Brittany of being “transphobic.”

Feud: Marren Morris, 32, launched a T-shirt with Lunatic Country Music Person on the front amid her feud with Brittany Aldean

The Chasing After You singer responded to the Fox News host’s comment, calling her a madman by making a T-shirt to raise money for trans youth. At the top of her message, she typed “ATTN Lunatics.”

She added a screenshot to an additional photo that showed her being called a lunatic during Tucker’s show.

Following the feud, Brittany also released her Barbie-inspired clothing line, writing, “As usual, my words have been taken out of context this past week.”

“Instead of twisting my words, I chose to get something good out of them,” she added.

Brittany then stated that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Operation Light Shine to help fight human trafficking and child exploitation.

New line: The vlogger recently released her new Barbie-inspired clothes after the feud with Marren and other stars such as singer, Cassadee Pope

Launch: The beauty launched her new line amid the feud, adding a shirt with Don’t Tread On Our Kids printed on the front

After Brittany’s caption to her short makeup clip, Maren was just one of many to hit the vlogger.

The country music star jumped to her Twitter in response, typing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be an asshole? Sell ​​your clip-ins and zip it up, Insurrection Barbie,” she added, referring to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol in 2021.

Morris’s husband, Ryan Hurd, also tweeted that “Going fast by picking transgender people isn’t brave at all.”

Fellow countryman, Cassadee Pope, also chimed in, commenting, “You’d think beauty brand celebs would see the positives of including LGBTQ+ people in their posts. But instead we hear someone comparing their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone who wants to switch. Very nice.’

She also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself saying, “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place.”

Caption: Brittany’s caption on her Instagram post she shared last August sparked backlash and was criticized by country stars, Marren and Cassadee Pope

Comment: Maren jumped to Twitter to respond to the social media star’s caption, calling her ‘Insurrection Barbie’

Brittany jumped on her social media to defend herself, sharing her own thoughts in one slide comparing “gender affirmative care” to “genital mutilation.”

“Some parents are so eager to be accepted by society that they are willing to make life-changing decisions for their children who are not old enough to fully understand the consequences of their actions.”

Another slide questioned whether children under 18 should be able to choose to take puberty blockers or have sex reassignment surgery.

Defending herself: Following Maren and Cassadee’s public response, Brittany also jumped to her social media to share her own thoughts

Negative Comment: Country singer, Cassadee Pope, also intervened to criticize Jason Aldean’s wife’s caption

Puberty blockers have often been described as “reversible,” but scientists say not enough research has been done on their side effects.

They have been found to cause symptoms in some patients, including brain swelling and loss of bone density, and can also cause irreversible symptoms, including infertility and loss of the ability to orgasm.

Maren responded to some of the comments with her own video in Instagram Stories, explaining, “You must have been so sweet and supportive to me and Cassadee today. I’ll say, like, we can handle this, we’ve been dealing with idiots for years, you know, saying insanely stupid things to us, but like, I’d say look at your trans friends, look at your gay friends, everyone who likes that is into country music and had to watch that bulls**t today and feel inhumane.”

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Brittany discussed her post, in which she expressed, “I never thought there was anything wrong with it.”

“We have ages for everything. We have it for cigarettes, we have it for driving, we have it for military, voting. But for some reason people think we can let a child choose his gender so young, it’s mind-boggling.’

She added: “If you’re older and choose to make those decisions, then sure. But children are too young, not mature enough to make those decisions. And they are life-changing.”

Double Up: The conservative activist doubled down and tagged the Say It First singer with comments comparing gender-affirming concern to gender mutilation; Jason and Brittany seen in March