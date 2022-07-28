Maren Morris stuns in a neon green mini blazer dress as she performs live on The Today Show in NYC

Maren Morris shone in a neon green mini blazer dress as she took the stage at Rockefeller Plaza to perform on the Today Show’s Citi Concert Series.

The 32-year-old country star’s declining numbers showed her roomy cleavage and tight legs.

The Chasing After You hitmaker beamed as she greeted her fans in New York City on Thursday morning. On Instagram, she shared behind-the-scenes footage of the event saying, “Neon soul.”

The Texas native’s dress had a single button down the front, a chest pocket at the front, and side slits.

The Grammy Award winner wore gold jewelry, including chunky earrings, layered necklaces, chunky rings and a delicate anklet.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks of gold streaks loose over her shoulders and wore strappy tan stiletto sandals.

She rocked a golden tan and her glamorous makeup palette included a peach blush, nude lipstick and golden eyeshadow.

During the show, Maren played some of her biggest hits, including The Bones, Circles Around This Town and Good Friends.

While taking a break from performing on the square, she joined Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at Studio 1A for a interview.

The multi-instrumentalist discussed her songwriting process, honing her craft while studying music in Nashville, and how to continue pursuing her dream after her failed audition on American Idol in 2007.

She cited “genreless artists” like Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Rait and Dolly Parton as her musical inspirations.

“I definitely feel most at home with country music, but even country music has exploded so wide in the last 10 years that it feels like it’s not for everyone,” explains Maren.

“It’s like doing what makes you feel, writing songs that make you feel something. Have someone else classify it,” she added.

The singer also shared her thoughts on motherhood after welcoming her first child, a son named Hayes Andrews, in 2020.

“I really love having a boy,” she said. “I feel like it really calmed me down, even though everyone says you get more stressed after having kids.

“For me, as a songwriter, as a person, it’s made me sharpen my perspective on things and know that I love what I’m doing. I feel like I have a purpose here.’

Maren added: “It’s boosted my empathy level to become unknown, so as a songwriter I think it’s helped me have a bigger heart rate.

She also explained that she feels better than ever about being on tour after taking two years off.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all my album cycles, just because I think maybe my son, and then I also have two years to decompress after 15 years of touring,” Maren said.

“Yes, it was good for me.”

The My Church singer first launched her highly anticipated Humble Quest tour in June.

Named after her third major label studio album, the tour kicked off on June 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina and will conclude in January 2023 during Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico.

Humble Quest was released in March 2022 through her Columbia Nashville label.

It came three years after the release of her second hit album Girl, which featured the song The Bones.

Maren then takes the Humble Quest Tour to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday, July 29.

Over the weekend, Maren treated fans to live versions of Humble Quest songs and more of her biggest hits at the star-studded Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island in 2022.

This year’s festival was held in Fort Adams State Park and boasted Maren, The Roots, Japanese Breakfast, Clairo and Brandi Carlile as headliners.

Maren owned the outdoor stage with a guitar in hand and her band by her side on Sunday, July 24.

The Texas native showed off her toned and tanned legs in cropped denim shorts, styled with a green crossover tank top.

Missing from the action was Maren’s country crooner husband Ryan Hurd.

The dynamic duo married in 2018 and welcomed their now two-year-old son in 2020.

Maren and Ryan collaborated on the track Chasing After You last year, which reached number one on the Billboard country chart.

They previously worked together in 2016 on Ryan’s song Love In A Bar, which was about the night he fell in love with his old friend Maren.