Maren Morris cries tears of happiness after calling back Nessarose in Wicked movie

On Thursday, Grammy winner Maren Morris wept tears of happiness after receiving a callback to Universal’s two-part, big-screen adaptation of the $3 billion-grossing Broadway musical, Wicked.

“You guys, I literally don’t even care — yes I do — if I go beyond this callback,” said the Texas-born 32-year-old — who has 3.9 million social media followers — via instagram story.

‘Because this is, the 14-year-old Maren who is going to achieve something was never within reach. It just never felt possible, so thank you for being with me on this journey. We’ll see where it goes. I’m just really happy.’

Maren continued to yell at Kristin Chenoweth, who had tweeted: ‘You go, honey! I told you you could!’

“Thank you, Kristin, for inspiring me to give up and submit a self-tape. I don’t know what to say,’ Morris snorted.

The 54-year-old Tony winner played the role of Glinda the Good Witch during Wicked’s first nine-month run at the Gershwin Theater in Manhattan between 2003-2004.

And while the country singer didn’t specifically mention which role she was auditioning for — based on her age — it must be for the part of Nessarose, Elphaba’s disabled sister.

Born unable to walk: And while the country singer didn’t specifically mention what role she was auditioning for — based on her age — it must be for the part of Nessarose (Stefanie Brown pictured in 2018), Elphaba’s disabled sister

Prequel: Nessarose becomes the Governor of Munchkinland and the Wicked Witch of the East, whose magical Ruby Slippers allow her to walk until Dorothy Gale’s house lands on her (L) during the events of The Wizard of Oz

Nessarose becomes the Governor of Munchkinland and the Wicked Witch of the East, whose magical Ruby Slippers allow her to walk until Dorothy Gale’s house lands on her during the events of The Wizard of Oz.

Elphaba – who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West – is played by Cynthia Erivo in director Jon M. Chu’s prequel Wizard of Oz, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel.

The British 35-year-old – who is just an Oscar away from EGOT status – was form on November 4, the same day pop star Ariana Grande was cast as Glinda the Good Witch.

Rehearsals are already underway in progress in London for Cynthia and the 29-year-old Grammy winner and principal photography is slated for November.

‘Here we go!’ On April 26, the 42-year-old filmmaker announced that the first part of Wicked would be released on December 25, 2024 and the second part on December 25, 2025.

Wicked original writer Winnie Holzman and original music and lyricist Stephen Schwartz will both return for the film, which will feature a brand new song.

Maren brings her 40-date Humble Quest Tour to Missouri’s Saint Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights this Thursday.