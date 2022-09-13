Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Sheryl Crow attend the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event in Nashville

<!–

Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Sheryl Crow attended the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event in Nashville on Monday night.

The performers all stood out wearing equally eye-catching outfits as they posed for several red carpet snaps of the country music-focused feature.

The event was also attended by several other music industry figures and the singer-songwriter himself seemed to make the most of his time in front of the cameras.

Morris, 32, wore a navy blue dress that showed off her sculpted arms and toned right leg while attending the event.

The Grammy Award-winning artist rocked a sparkly set of high-heeled shoes that gave her an extra bit of elegance.

The top artist wore various pieces of jewelry that added different elements of shine to her outfit.

Her gorgeous blond locks fell like a waterfall on her shoulder and matched the dark tone of her clothes.

Underwood looked stunning while wearing a patterned green sheer dress during the event.

The 39-year-old performer contrasted the dominant tone of her attire with a set of high-heeled silver shoes.

The former American Idol winner rocked a set of earrings that stood out from the rest of her attire.

Her bright blond hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders like a waterfall.

Crow opted for a black button-up shirt and matching jacket as she posed for a series of photos.

The Soak Up The Sun singer also wore pants that matched the main color of the rest of her clothing.

The 60-year-old hitmaker rocked a set of gold earrings, as well as a matching bracelet and several rings.

Her bright blonde hair fell to her shoulders and back as she posed for the cameras.

Gill looked sharp as he wore a navy blue shirt and matching trousers.

The 65-year-old performer also wore a white shirt and a pair of two-tone leather shoes.

The hitmaker was also joined by his daughters Corrina and Jennifer, who smiled broadly as they spent time with their dad.

Luke Combs donned a brown checked jacket over a black button-up shirt, which was paired with matching trousers and shoes.

Chris Stapleton added a bit of rustic flair to his look for the evening with a light brown hat that also had a turquoise gem on the front.

Wendy Moten stood out wearing a sparkly black sleeved dress during her red carpet time.

The singer’s gorgeous brunette hair fell to her shoulders and chest as she posed for a photo.