Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope call out Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany over transphobic comments

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope have berated fellow countryman Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, for allegedly transphobic comments she made on Instagram on Thursday.

In a preparation video, the conservative activist, 33, wrote: ‘I would really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender as I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.’

Cassadee, 32, took to Twitter on Friday, responding, “You’d think beauty brand celebrities would see the positives of including LGBTQ+ people in their posts. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone who wants to switch. Very nice.’

Maren, 32, joined in on her own: ‘It’s so easy to, like, not be an asshole? Sell ​​your clip-ins and zip them up, Insurrection Barbie.’

The curator of XO Britt then doubled down on her Instagram stories and tagged the Say It First singer.

First, she shared a snap of the Twitter comments and her own sarcastic remark with the Humble Quest performer, purposefully calling her “Karen” and thanking her for “calling me Barbie.”

Then the founder of Brittany + Kasi shared her own thoughts comparing gender-affirming care to female genital mutilation in one slide, writing: “Some parents are so eager to be accepted by society that they are willing to make life-changing decisions for their children who are not old.” enough to fully understand the consequences of their actions.”

Another wondered whether children under 18 should be able to choose to take puberty blockers — which are reversible — or have sex reassignment surgery.

Maren responded to some of the comments with her own video in Instagram Stories, explaining, “You must have been so sweet and supportive to me and Cassadee today. I’ll say, like, we can handle this, we’ve been dealing with idiots for years, you know, saying insanely stupid things to us, but like, I’d say look at your trans friends, look at your gay friends, everyone who likes that is into country music and had to watch that bulls**t today and feel inhumane.”

Maren answered some of the comments with her own video. The My Church singer thanked fans for their support, saying: ‘Look at your trans friends, look at your gay friends, anyone who likes that is into country music and had to watch that bulls**t today and feel inhumane’

Cassadee also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself saying “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place.”

The Bones singer expressed her support with “You know, I’m glad she didn’t turn into a boy either, because we really don’t need another motherfucker in the world. It sucks when Karens tries to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protective attitude of the kids’. Don’t they put their kids in “Biden-is-a-pedo” shirts on social media? Sounds like a very safe way to protect them from millions of eyes!’

“F**k all the way to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IBs trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a**es.”

Both Grammy winners have been outspoken supporters of the LGBTQ community for years and have faced backlash from country music fans, but most of the response from followers has been positive.

The Girl singer advocates for more diversity in the country genre, especially for African Americans. She also supported her boyfriend, All Night crooner TJ Osborne, who came out publicly as gay.