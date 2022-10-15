WhatsNew2Day
Marcus Townend and Laurie Brannan's racing tips: Best bets for Sunday, October 16

Sports
By Merry

  • Sportsmail’s Marcus Townend and Laurie Brannan give their racing tips

By Marcus Townend for the Sunday post and Laurie Brannan for the Sunday post

Published: 10:42 PM, October 15, 2022

Sportsmail’s Marcus Townend and Laurie Brannan give their tips for Sunday’s races at Kempton and Sedgefield.

KEMPTON

MARCUS CITY

2.15 – Harry Parisian

LAURIE BRANNAN

4.30 – Sceau Royal

SEDGEFIELD

MARCUS CITY

2.05 – Twilight Glory

LAURIE BRANNAN

2.40 – Easy Money

