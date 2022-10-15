Marcus Townend and Laurie Brannan’s racing tips: Best bets for Sunday, October 16
- Sportsmail’s Marcus Townend and Laurie Brannan give their racing tips
KEMPTON
MARCUS CITY
2.15 – Harry Parisian
LAURIE BRANNAN
4.30 – Sceau Royal
SEDGEFIELD
MARCUS CITY
2.05 – Twilight Glory
LAURIE BRANNAN
2.40 – Easy Money