WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September

Sports
By Merry
Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September 16
1664534512 899 Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for
Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September 17
1664534513 500 Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for
Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September 18
1664534515 384 Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for
Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September 19
1664534516 871 Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for
Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September 20

Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September – despite only playing two games for Man United – after Erling Haaland failed to make the shortlist!

  • Marcus Rashford won the Premier League Player of the Month today
  • The attacker racked up two goals and two assists in an impressive September
  • Under Erik ten Hag. did he find a new life by playing in the front
  • Manchester United prepare for rivalry Manchester City this weekend

By Lewis Browning for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League’s Players of the Month award for September.

The attacker, who has revived under Erik ten Hag, put in an impressive performance against Arsenal in early September, scoring twice as the Red Devils won 3-1.

The 24-year-old defeated Philip Billing, Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Iwobi to win the prize.

Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for September

Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for September

The attacker put in a match-winning performance against Arsenal at the start of the month

The attacker put in a match-winning performance against Arsenal at the start of the month

In total, Rashford picked up two goals and two assists in September.

Manchester United played just two games in the month, but the attacker was involved in all four goals and also provided two assists for team-mates Jadon Sancho and Antony.

It looked like he would deserve a recall from England for his performances, but suffered a hamstring injury in the Arsenal game and has since been out.

After the England squad was announced, Rashford tweeted: “With regard to England, every player wants to represent their country and I’m no different! Unfortunately I’m not ready yet, because I suffered an early injury.’

1664534513 500 Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for
The attacker scored two goals and two assists in an impressive month for the Red Devils

The attacker scored two goals and two assists in an impressive month for the Red Devils

However, he sustained a hamstring injury against Arsenal and has been injured ever since

However, he sustained a hamstring injury against Arsenal and has been injured ever since

Rashford has played up front for United so far this season, returning to a position where he appeared on the scene as a teenager.

He sidelined Cristiano Ronaldo but missed the Red Devils’ last two games in the Europa League with a hamstring problem.

United will face rivals Manchester City in the Manchester derby this weekend, with Rashford doubting the equaliser.

Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino
You might also like More from author
More Stories

John Lennon-lookalike eco protester who…

Merry

Stuart Pearce suggests the North London…

Merry

Marseille fined £28,569 over crowd…

Merry
1 of 5,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More