Marcus Rashford wins Premier League Player of the Month for September

Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League’s Players of the Month award for September.

The attacker, who has revived under Erik ten Hag, put in an impressive performance against Arsenal in early September, scoring twice as the Red Devils won 3-1.

The 24-year-old defeated Philip Billing, Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Iwobi to win the prize.

In total, Rashford picked up two goals and two assists in September.

Manchester United played just two games in the month, but the attacker was involved in all four goals and also provided two assists for team-mates Jadon Sancho and Antony.

It looked like he would deserve a recall from England for his performances, but suffered a hamstring injury in the Arsenal game and has since been out.

After the England squad was announced, Rashford tweeted: “With regard to England, every player wants to represent their country and I’m no different! Unfortunately I’m not ready yet, because I suffered an early injury.’

Rashford has played up front for United so far this season, returning to a position where he appeared on the scene as a teenager.

He sidelined Cristiano Ronaldo but missed the Red Devils’ last two games in the Europa League with a hamstring problem.

United will face rivals Manchester City in the Manchester derby this weekend, with Rashford doubting the equaliser.