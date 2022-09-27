Marcus Rashford ‘set to be passed FIT for this weekend’s Manchester derby’

Marcus Rashford will be fit for the Manchester derby, according to a report.

The forward has not played since he limped in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal in early September, citing the injury as the reason for his absence from England.

But according to The sunhe wins the race against time to be fit for Sunday’s crucial game against Manchester City.

Rashford has missed two games – both in the Europa League – with a hamstring problem.

He sustained the injury after scoring two goals against Arsenal at Old Trafford as he tries to regain his form under Erik ten Hag.

He tweeted on September 15, after being left out of England’s squad for Nations League matches against Italy and Germany: ‘With regard to England, every player wants to represent their country and I’m no different! Unfortunately I’m not ready yet, because I suffered an early injury.’

It is unclear whether Rashford would have been included in the roster had he been fit.

Rashford took to Twitter to say why he wouldn’t be with England during the international break

Rashford recently put in a string of impressive performances for Manchester United

He has been nominated for the Premier League ‘Player of the Month’ award in September after a string of impressive performances.

The 24-year-old has been playing more central of late, keeping Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting lineup at United and getting into form after being out for a number of years.

He has been back in training for the derby and is expected to be present at the Etihad.