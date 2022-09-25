WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Marcus Rashford is ‘surprised’ by Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to help him improve

Sports
By Merry
Marcus Rashford is 'surprised' by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to help him improve 15
1664103444 234 Marcus Rashford is surprised by Cristiano Ronaldos desire to help
Marcus Rashford is 'surprised' by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to help him improve 16
1664103446 786 Marcus Rashford is surprised by Cristiano Ronaldos desire to help
Marcus Rashford is 'surprised' by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to help him improve 17
1664103447 101 Marcus Rashford is surprised by Cristiano Ronaldos desire to help
Marcus Rashford is 'surprised' by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to help him improve 18
1664103449 924 Marcus Rashford is surprised by Cristiano Ronaldos desire to help
Marcus Rashford is 'surprised' by Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to help him improve 19

‘He’s spent time with Marcus and given him constructive criticism’: Rashford ‘surprised’ by Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to help him improve after taking Portugal international’s starting place at Man United

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has given Marcus Rashford ‘constructive criticism’
  • Ronaldo has spoken to the England star about his positioning on the pitch
  • Rashford is said to be ‘surprised’ by Ronaldo’s willingness to help him improve
  • Ronaldo has made just one Premier League start this season and has failed to score
  • That is why Rashford starts ahead of Ronaldo in Erik ten Hag’s team

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

Published: 10:47 AM, September 25, 2022 | Up to date: 11:46 AM, September 25, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Marcus Rashford ‘constructive criticism of his positioning on the pitch’, according to reports.

Ronaldo has made just one Premier League start this season and has failed to score in the English top-flight. As a result, Rashford has been picked ahead of him.

Rashford is said to be ‘surprised’ by Ronaldo’s willingness to help him improve after he took the 37-year-old’s place in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Marcus Rashford constructive criticism of his positioning
Cristiano Ronaldo has given Marcus Rashford constructive criticism of his positioning

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Marcus Rashford constructive criticism of his positioning

Ronaldo’s training tips are said to be ‘genuine’ and the 37-year-old is reportedly keen to help Rashford ‘improve’ and ‘succeed’.

A source said The sun: ‘Ronaldo has been a bit of a pain in the dressing room and some of the players have been frustrated by the fact he missed pre-season and have sulked about Carrington.

But since the transfer window closed, his attitude has improved and he has been very helpful with Marcus.

Ronaldo has made just one Premier League start this season and has failed to score
Ronaldo has made just one Premier League start this season and has failed to score

Ronaldo has made just one Premier League start this season and has failed to score

As a result, Rashford has started ahead of the Portugal international for United
As a result, Rashford has started ahead of the Portugal international for United

As a result, Rashford has started ahead of the Portugal international for United

– He has spent time with him, talked about the game and given his constructive criticism about positioning on the pitch.

“Marcus has been a bit surprised by that because it’s always difficult when you play and a team-mate doesn’t and you’re both fighting for the same position.

‘But the relationship between the pair has never been better and Marcus knows he can learn a lot from him.

‘He is grateful for the advice and for the fact that Ronaldo seems genuine because he wants Marcus to improve and succeed.’

Rashford, 24, has established himself as Ten Hag's first choice up front after scoring three goals and registering two assists in six games
Rashford, 24, has established himself as Ten Hag's first choice up front after scoring three goals and registering two assists in six games
Ronaldo is yet to score in the Premier League this season, but he found the back of the net in United's Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspo last week.
Ronaldo is yet to score in the Premier League this season, but he found the back of the net in United's Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspo last week.

Rashford is flying in the Premier League, while Ronaldo has scored in the Europa League

Rashford, 24, has established himself as Ten Hag’s first choice up front after scoring three goals and registering two assists in six games.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo – who scored an impressive 24 goals last season – has failed to score a Premier League goal this season.

His first goal of the season came from the penalty spot during United’s Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspo last week.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Arsenal send scouts to watch Croatian…

Merry

Frank Warren is ‘optimistic’…

Merry

The 10 most outrageous contract demands…

Merry
1 of 4,803

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More