Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United’s Europa League squad after missing training

Gareth Southgate will have Marcus Rashford’s condition checked before deciding whether to recall the Manchester United forward when he announces his squad on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has not played for England since November last year, but is back on Southgate’s radar thanks to a promising start to the season under new United manager Erik ten Hag.

England medics discussed Rashford’s muscle injury with their United counterparts on Wednesday night before Southgate makes a final decision on his availability.

Marcus Rashford is at risk of being disqualified from the forthcoming England squad after missing training on Wednesday and not traveling to Manchester United’s game in Moldova.

Rashford was not included in United’s tour group to face FC Sheriff in Moldova tonight, but Ten Hag says the injury is “not really bad” and expects the attacker to be back on the team “quite soon”.

Whether Rashford is fit enough to qualify for the trip from England to Italy next Friday remains to be seen.

But even if he is deemed unavailable for the Nations League game in San Siro, English medics will seek clarification as to whether Rashford can recover in time to face Germany next Monday.

The striker could be a matter of doubt for England’s games with the squad announcement on Thursday

Rashford has not played for his country since missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final last July

Concerns over Rashford’s condition will boost Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s hopes of making a first call after impressing in the past 12 months.

The 26-year-old has scored 17 Premier League goals since Brentford’s promotion last year and is said to have impressed Southgate and his backroom team.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell are back in the fray but Luke Shaw is sweating in place after falling out of favor under Ten Hag at United.

Dean Henderson hopes to replace injured goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the squad.