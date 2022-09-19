Marcus Rashford hands boost to Erik ten Hag and Manchester United ahead of the derby against City 

Manchester United Marcus Rashford has given Erik ten Hag a boost ahead of the Manchester derby as the club ‘hope’ he will be ready for the important Premier League clash.

The Red Devils have been out of action since their Europa League victory over Moldovan side Tiraspol, with their two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Leeds postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It means the team will not have played a game for nearly a month ahead of the Manchester derby against Pep Guardiola’s City side on October 2.

Marcus Rashford could be ready for Manchester United’s return to action against Man City

Rashford has been absent for the team in their last two games after picking up a muscle injury during the win over Arsenal. The injury meant Gareth Southgate left the 24-year-old out of the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

However, the forward’s injury is not believed to be serious by Manchester United’s medical team and he will be available for the game against City, according to ESPN.

Before his injury, Rashford had started to show glimpses of returning to his best form, which had led to him being regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects.

Rashford was forced off with a muscle injury during Manchester United’s win over Arsenal

The forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in his six Premier League appearances so far this season.

Speaking about Rashford’s injury, Ten Hag said: ‘He is not available, a consequence after Arsenal. He has a muscle injury.

‘I don’t think too long, but I don’t know. It’s not really bad, we expect him to be back in the team pretty quickly.’

Gareth Southgate (pictured) has said that Marcus Rashford could be included in the World Cup squad

Despite missing out on England’s squad for the final time before the World Cup, Southgate has admitted he still has a chance of being selected for the World Cup in Qatar.

He said: “Although our results were disappointing in the summer, we have chosen on the basis of form and capacity over a long period.

‘There were certain players we wanted to keep involved this time, but having said that, it doesn’t mean this is the end of some of the others who aren’t involved.

‘Marcus Rashford, for example, has shown some encouraging signs recently. He is a player we know well, so if he can perform at a high level in the next few weeks, he will obviously be under consideration.’