Marcus Rashford brushes off England snub to attend Joe Joyce fight

Marcus Rashford was spotted in Manchester last night attending the boxing match between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker.

The Manchester United forward looked to be enjoying the evening after once again missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and watched as Brit Joyce knocked Parker out in the 11th round.

This is the second team in a row that Rashford has missed, but the striker put his absence down to ‘an untimely injury’ picked up on club duty.

Marcus Rashford was spotted at Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker in Manchester last night

The 24-year-old avoided being left out of the latest England squad as he enjoyed the game

The forward has been in fine form for Manchester United this season and has scored three goals so far

It is unclear whether the 24-year-old would have been given a place in the side had he not been injured, but Southgate’s side lost again without him on Friday, going down to a 1-0 defeat against Italy.

The Three Lions have now gone five games without scoring from open play, with Rashford in fine form for United before picking up a strike against Arsenal.

He scored twice as Erik ten Hag’s side beat the Gunners 3-1 at the start of September, and he has three goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season.

It is possible that he will be fit for the Manchester derby against rivals City, which takes place next Sunday at the Etihad.

Rashford took to Twitter to explain why he would not feature in the upcoming England games

Rashford was left out of England’s June friendlies, but cited injury as the reason he missed this squad

Joe Joyce defeated Joseph Parker with an impressive knockout in the 11th round of the fight

Joyce, meanwhile, boasts a 15-0 record after dominating Parker throughout the fight.

In a grueling affair, Joyce used his excellent cardio and relentless pressure to overcome Parker, proving he has one of the strongest chins in the sport throughout.

He is now the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBO heavyweight title, although Usyk has made it clear he has no intention of fighting Joyce.