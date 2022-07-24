Marcus Rashford believes a full pre-season has been priceless as he looks forward to new campaign

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a “priceless” pre-season and is taking advantage of the pain of the previous year as the refreshed Manchester United forward tries to get back to his best.

Last July’s heartbreaking penalty shoot-out in England’s European Championship final against Italy was followed by the 24-year-old’s most challenging campaign yet.

Post-tournament shoulder surgery meant that Rashford didn’t play for United until mid-October, when an initial wave of goals quickly dried up.

The attacker’s poor performance saw him ousted by England and facing much criticism, but he hopes to have turned a corner after a full preseason under demanding new boss Erik ten Hag.

“I feel fit, I feel strong and we came out of the trip without injuries,” Rashford told PA news agency after the final game of the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

“For us it is definitely positive to have a fully fit team ready to start the season.

“For me personally it’s invaluable to have the pre-season I’ve had.

“Sometimes I don’t pay much attention to it because we usually play games in the summer and things like that, so the next season just rolls on to the previous season.

“But this year I’ve had time to take a break, rest, recover mentally and physically, and then I’ve had a good preparation.

‘I feel really happy. I’m glad I was able to do that.’

Rashford is certainly feeling more positive than he did at the end of what was a miserable campaign by United standards.

The optimism that came with notable signings after taking second place in the Premier League and Europa League soon faded, with the Red Devils dropping to sixth on a paltry points tally.

“I think it’s normal if we don’t perform as we should, then you get criticized,” Rashford said. “It’s an essential part of the game.

“I’ve always said I’m my own toughest critic and I know when I’m not playing my best football and I know when I need to improve.

“Last season was definitely a time for me to reflect.

“I had the summer off and a long pre-season, so I feel a lot more ready this season.

“I think it’s hard when you lose, of course. We don’t like to lose and I think that’s the same for everyone as an individual.

“If you lose games and don’t score points, it’s hard to enjoy yourself on the pitch.

“Hopefully we can start the season much better, but we have to use last season as fuel to improve and prove that we are better players than what we showed last year.”

There are certainly signs that some of the underperforming players from last season could be rejuvenated by Ten Hag, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Rashford doing well on tour.

“He just wants us to be positive,” he said of the Dutchman’s demands on United’s attackers.

“He wants us to do everything in a positive way, so for us it means a lot of forward runs, a lot of alternating positions, trying to match each other on the ball.

“It’s fun to play in, we enjoy it, so hopefully we can continue and perform these kinds of performances next season.”

United opened pre-season with a 4-0 win against rivals Liverpool in Bangkok, before beating Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The tour ended Saturday against Aston Villa at Optus Stadium in Perth, where Jadon Sancho volleyed home at the end of a team move before a Rashford attack from Matty Cash bounced off.

But United were denied a 100 per cent winning record of the tour as Leon Bailey’s beautiful solo goal was completed with a header from Calum Chambers in stoppage time as the friendly ended 2-2.

“The field wasn’t the best, but we did our best,” Rashford said with a smile of the medley.

‘It was a fun match. We probably played better in the first half than in the second half, but it was fun.

“The pre-season as a whole was definitely a success and we can really use those experiences.

“Even games like today we conceded a goal in a counter-attack. We have to work on that.

“It’s something we’ve been really good at in the pre-season in general, but it just goes to show that we can’t take out.”

United will wrap up the preseason with Atletico Madrid in Oslo next Saturday and welcome Rayo Vallecano to Old Trafford the following day, with Brighton arriving in the league opener on August 7.

This will be a season like no other as the World Cup is in the midst of it – a tournament that Rashford could still take part in, despite not having represented England since the Euro 2020 final.

“I haven’t actually spoken to (Gareth Southgate) since the summer,” he said.

“I’m not so sure, but all I can do is try my best for United and we’ll see what happens.”