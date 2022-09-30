Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both FIT for Man City vs Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have returned from injury this week and trained with the squad for the Manchester derby.

It will be a huge boost for the Dutchman for his first encounter with Manchester City in United colors, with Rashford recently taking home the Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

However, Ten Hag also announced that captain Harry Maguire returned from the international match with a thigh problem and has been eliminated.

Ten Hag said on Friday: ‘Anthony Martial has trained with the group all week, very happy with that situation. Marcus Rashford has also started training, so we are happy with that.’

Rashford has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in the club’s 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier this month, as Martial struggled with a number of different fitness issues.

The England international hopes to pick up where he left off for United before getting injured, having claimed three goals and two assists in his first six league games.

Ten Hag also confirmed that Maguire will miss the match after receiving a knock during his service in England. The 29-year-old was blamed for two of the three goals England allowed in the 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley as he hit a new low.

But Ten Hag says he has spoken to his captain to offer support, and says Maguire also has the support of all his teammates.

“He has a lot of potential and it’s about him,” said Ten Hag. “The players in the locker room, the coaches and the manager, we believe in him and I told him so. I’m sure he can and turn it around.

“First of all I have to coach and support him, of course, but I support him because I believe in him. During the period that I worked with him in preparation, he was very good in training and competitions. I see the qualities. Even when he was not in the team, he trained very well.’

The Red Devils will face Pep Guardiola on Sunday afternoon as they travel to the Etihad.