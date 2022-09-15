Marcus Edwards reveals he would like to return to the Premier League one day

Tottenham could receive a £26million sales fee if former player Marcus Edwards fulfills his wish by returning to the Premier League in the future.

The 23-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance for Sporting Lisbon in a 2-0 win over Spurs in the Champions League.

After the match, Edwards said he would like to return to England one day, while reports have suggested Tottenham could be awarded a £26million sales fee if a club pays Sporting’s £52million escape clause.

Edwards told BT Sport: “It feels great and I think we deserved it. We showed how to play.

“I wouldn’t say extra special, but it was a special feeling to play against the Spurs. It was good to see people I know – players and coaching staff.

‘I’ve stayed the same. Focus was the same. It’s a real family environment here and I couldn’t be happier.

‘It’s home, so of course I want to come back there [to the Premier League] one day. I’m just concentrating on what I’m doing here right now.”

Edwards’ comments come as the Telegraph have reported that Spurs have transferred the 50 per cent resale clause they negotiated as part of Edwards’ move to Vitoria Guimaraes to his new contract with Sporting.

The player nicknamed ‘Mini Messi’ made it through the club’s youth academy before joining Vitoria Guimaraes on a free transfer in 2019, in exchange for a 50 percent sales fee.

Sporting paid nearly £9million to sign Vitoria’s 23-year-old in 2019 and agreed that Tottenham would transfer its 50 per cent resale clause, rather than jeopardizing the deal and leaving the English club only £4.5million from that transfer would put into his own pocket. .

Edwards joined Sporting in January with a contract that runs until 2026 and includes an escape clause worth just under £52 million, meaning Spurs could one day pay half that fee.

It could prove to be a masterstroke for Spurs as Edwards has scored three goals this season and provided as many assists to date, and nearly scored one of the best goals of the tournament ever against his former club on Wednesday.

Sporting are now top of their group thanks to their 2-0 win over Tottenham, thanks to late goals from substitutes Paulinho and Arthur Gomes.