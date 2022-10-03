Marcos trip to watch Singapore F1 races sparks criticism

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – A journey by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Singapore over the weekend to watch Formula 1 races has been attacked by critics who described it as “completely insensitive”, while thousands of Filipinos remain displaced due to a recent typhoon.

Marcos Jr. confirmed his trip to Singapore for the grand prix event in a short statement and photos he posted on Facebook Monday night following a wave of online criticism.

“They say golf is the best way to build business, but I say it’s Formula 1,” said Marcos Jr. “What a productive weekend.”

He said without elaborating that he had been invited with other dignitaries and met new business friends willing to invest in the Philippines, adding that he would reveal more details later.

Over the weekend, posts circulated on social media about Marcos Jr.’s unannounced trip. to Singapore. Marcos Jr.’s press secretary. only gave confirmation after a Singaporean official uploaded photos of Marcos Jr. in the city-state on Facebook.

Singapore’s Manpower Minister Tan See Leng called Marcos Jr. one of the foreign dignitaries he had met “to reaffirm our bilateral economic relations and strengthen energy cooperation and to exchange views on human resources policy on the sidelines of the race.”

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also posted photos to Facebook showing him with others, including Marcos Jr. and his wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos. “Glad to reconnect with friends from home and abroad, to watch the race and enjoy the good company,” the caption read.

Critics insisted on the secrecy covering the president’s trip and demanded more details from the government about the trip, including whether public funds and resources were used.

“We argue that the Singapore F1 weekend break was insensitive, unnecessary and irresponsible given the crisis the country finds itself,” Renato Reyes of the left-wing political alliance Bayan said in a statement. “Only the utterly heartless and shamelessly entitled would not understand this point.”

A Philippine official said Marcos Jr., his wife and two sons left Manila on a military plane on Friday for an overnight stay in Singapore to watch the Grand Prix races, adding that it was his third trip to Singapore since winning the presidential election in May. The official, aware of the trip, spoke on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authority to discuss the matter publicly.

The workers’ movement Kilusang Mayo Uno said the trip was an affront to workers struggling with hyperinflation and low wages and to victims of a powerful typhoon that killed at least 12 people a week ago and left a trail of destruction in northern provinces. Thousands remained displaced after the attack, the government’s disaster relief agency said.

Marcos Jr., the son of a dictator who was overthrown in 1986 by an army-backed pro-democracy “People Power” insurgency, took office in June after a landslide election victory.

He inherited huge problems, including a pandemic-ravaged economy, deeper poverty and unemployment, decades-old uprisings and a possible food crisis caused in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

