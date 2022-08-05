Marcos Alonso says goodbye to Chelsea staff as he approaches a move to Barcelona

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is closing his move to Barcelona after signing Marc Cucurella for £62million from Brighton.

Alonso has reportedly said goodbye to staff at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground as he aims to seal his transfer this weekend.

He won five major Blues trophies in six years and played more than 200 appearances for the club.

The 31-year-old agreed on personal terms months ago and has drafted a two-year contract.

However, Barcelona were warned on Friday by La Liga not to register any of their new signings unless further cuts are made.

They are believed to be still £126m short of the desired amount to meet financial guidelines, so they still need to cut player salaries and relieve the likes of Frenkie de Jong with Chelsea and Manchester United chasing the midfielder.

He now looks set to join Xavi’s Barcelona side after defeating Cesar Azpilicueta . have not signed

If the move goes through, Alonso will play alongside Luis Figo, Michael Laudrup and Ronaldo Nazario for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He played one game for Los Blancos in 2010 after ten years in the youth academy and with Real Madrid Castilla.

The full-back could be an important asset to Barca after their move to another Chelsea defender, Cesar Azpilicueta, fell through.