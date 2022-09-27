Marco van Basten criticises Virgil van Dijk’s ‘very strange’ national team performances

Marco van Basten has criticized Virgil van Dijk for his recent appearances for the Dutch national team – claiming he ‘does so little’.

After a 1-0 win over Belgium and a 2-0 win over Poland, Van Basten’s criticisms seem to come at an odd time after consecutive clean sheets for the Liverpool star.

However, Van Dijk’s performance is not up to the standards of the 57-year-old, especially when compared to his centre-back Jurrien Timber.

Speak with Ziggo Sports After the win over Belgium, Van Basten said: ‘Van Dijk is actually the best man, but takes the least initiative.

“It is actually very strange that such a very good player does so little for the Dutch national team in the run-up.”

Van Dijk has been out of form for club Liverpool so far this season – and according to Van Basten, it looks like this has translated into international duty.

Despite the criticism of Van Dijk, the three-time Ballon d’Or winner was full of praise for Timber.

It seems the 21-year-old has impressed Van Basten in stark contrast to Van Dijk – especially with the ball.

“Wood is a really good builder,” said Holland’s former assistant coach. ‘Ajax started to play really well because of this man and so did the Dutch national team.

“It’s really thanks to him that we play so easily from behind. He really is a top player.’

Timber was strongly linked to a move to Manchester United in the summer, but was persuaded to stay at Ajax for another season.

The Netherlands hopes that Timber can continue his good form and that Van Dijk can improve his performance in the run-up to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.