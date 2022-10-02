Marco Silva laments VAR’s lack of ‘consistency’ after Nathaniel Chalobah’s early red card

<!–

Marco Silva criticized VAR’s ‘lack of consistency’ after Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a red card for a reckless tackle on Sean Longstaff.

Chalobah was initially shown a yellow card by referee Darren England after attacking the Newcastle midfielder. But VAR official Mike Dean advised England to check the monitor and the official eventually decided to wave a red card.

Newcastle took the lead three minutes after Chalobah was sent off before winning 4-1.

“We played a game until the sixth or eighth minute, then it was a very different game,” Silva said.

“It was a hard tackle from Nathaniel at the time. The referee was clear, for him [it was] a yellow card, he told me.

“Obviously, after Mike Dean’s decision, it changed everything completely. So long to make such a decision and advise the referee [to change his mind] for me it is strange.

“Of course it was a hard tackle, but I’m 100 percent sure I haven’t seen consistency in these kinds of situations. I’m 100 percent sure we’ll see more tackles like this in the coming weeks and it’ll be a yellow card. That is difficult for us to understand.

The Fulham players seemed stunned by Darren England’s decision to undo his first call-up

‘Where is the consistency in these kinds of decisions? It certainly makes it easier for Newcastle, but I still don’t think our first half after the red card was at the level it should have been.

‘[We were] too sloppy, we knew they would push us back with 10 players. It’s normal, it’s hard to push really high in those moments. If we play in our own half, we should be much more aggressive. It’s been a strange afternoon for all the situations, the red card, Mike Dean’s decisions and I know it won’t be the same in the future.

“I can accept the red card if I see the same thing for the next 10 weeks, 20 weeks and I’m sure it won’t be the same, this is the situation. We’ll meet again in five weeks and there will be four or five of the same tackles that are not red cards.’