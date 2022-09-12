Marco Rubio warns Biden he must crack down on southern border to extinguish fentanyl supply

Marco Rubio has hit back at Joe Biden for saying MAGA Republicans “threatened” the republic, saying it is Biden’s porous southern border that threatens the nation.

The Florida senator said the government looked “out of touch” and cited the president’s “failed policies” as the root cause of drug dealers and an overdose crisis.

He hit back after Biden said in a Labor Day speech in Philadelphia that MAGA Republicans “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Rubio’s comments were well timed, as a boy of just 13 years of age was arrested in California for the overdose of a high school employee.

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ is pictured above in a shot released by the Drug Enforcement Administration

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45

“It’s a sign that this administration is out of touch with the lives of people who aren’t on Twitter all day,” the Florida Republican, embroiled in a heated reelection race, wrote in a statement. opinion piece for Fox News.

“The biggest source of lawlessness in America isn’t Republicans — it’s the southern border, where the president’s failed policies allow drug dealers to fuel the worst drug overdose crisis in our nation’s history.”

As Rubio points out, the US faced more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths last year, many of which were the result of a rising popularity of the mega-potent fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in people between the ages of 18 and 45.

Much of the fentanyl is manufactured in China and then slipped into the US via the southern border. Rubio said the epidemic will increase since China recently suspended counter-drug cooperation with the US following President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“The most obvious example of this trend is the ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills smuggled across the border by the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, which were seized by law enforcement in 18 states this month,” Rubio wrote.

He continued: ”Little kids think… they’re candy-like SweeTARTS or Skittles,” one sheriff explained in a sobering interview. “They just die taking these pills.”

On Sunday, a 13-year-old high school student from Bakersfield, California was arrested after a school counselor overdosed on drugs seized from the student.

Bakersfield Police responded to Chipman Junior High School on Friday when the school reported that a boy was in possession of about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, BakersfieldNow reported.

When the supervisor confiscated the pills, they accidentally overdosed, not by ingesting them, but simply by taking a whiff of the drugs. A local school police officer administered Narcan and the administrator was hospitalized.

The student was also found to be in possession of $300, but it is unclear if he sold any pills to students.

Border agents have seized record amounts of both fentanyl and meth in recent days.

Fentanyl often enters the US through the southern border

For example, in just five separate inspections prior to Labor Day weekend, agents seized 625,000 pills in Nogales, Arizona, which borders Sonora, Mexico, said Michael Humphries, CBP director of the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Center Square.

Among them, officers seized 12,000 rainbow-colored fentanyl pills, four pounds of powdered fentanyl, 34 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of marijuana.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

“Even as things get worse, Biden has not given the situation the attention it deserves,” Rubio wrote.

The senator called for the passage of his own bill, the Domain Reform for Unlawful Drug Sellers, or DRUGS Act, which would allow the Department of Justice and other entities to suspend the website that facilitates the sale of illegal drugs. He said the government should increase legal penalties for drug sales and pressure Beijing to do more to curb fentanyl production.