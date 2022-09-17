Marco Reus may MISS the World Cup in Qatar after the Dortmund captain is stretchered off

Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus faces missing out on the upcoming Qatar World Cup with Germany after being stretched to a stretcher in Saturday’s derby match against Schalke.

The 33-year-old Reus had to leave the field in the first half with help from Dortmund’s medical staff after a collision with Schalke’s Florian Flick.

The Dortmund captain has been plagued with injuries in the run-up to major international tournaments, and his latest injury has raised further concerns.

The Borussia Dortmund captain rolled his ankle as he tried to win the ball back for his side

Reus unnaturally rolled his ankle as he and Flick both challenged the ball and he was left in tears as he lay on the turf being treated.

In the end it was decided that the German had to leave the field on a stretcher while four medical personnel took him back through the tunnel on a stretcher.

The yellow wall of Signal Iduna Park rose to give their long-serving player a standing ovation as Reus left the field to undergo more tests to determine the severity of his injury.

With just over two months to go until the World Cup kicks off in the winter, Reus now faces the prospect of undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Reus was selected at the end of September as part of national team coach Hansi Flick’s upcoming Nations League roster for matches against Hungary and England.

Flick will now be sweating the fitness of the veteran winger who is one of the more experienced members of the youthful looking German squad.

Reus was left in tears when he realized the seriousness of his injury while surrounded by teammates

Reus previously missed Germany’s World Cup win in 2014 with an ankle injury sustained during a warm-up match that kept him out of the entire tournament before a groin injury knocked him out of the 2016 Euros.

The German then played in his country’s failed World Cup defense in Russia in 2018. He then chose to skip the next European Championship in England to recover from domestic football with his Bundesliga club.