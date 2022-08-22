Marco Pierre White Jr, 27, is JAILED for over 18 months after shoplifting spree

The son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White has been sentenced today to 18 months in prison after carrying out a series of shoplifting and racially assaulting a Tesco security guard.

Marco Pierre White Junior had violated the terms of no fewer than three suspended sentences and was today sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 32 weeks of a previous suspended sentence running sequentially.

Pierre White Jr, of Corsham, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to 14 offenses of shoplifting; possessing a knife; possess heroin; and a racially aggravated public order offense ranging from January last year to April this year.

The court was told that he had a privileged start in life and a good upbringing with his family.

But it was heard that the former Big Brother contestant had struggled with heroin addiction since he was 18.

Pierre White Jr. abused a security guard at Tesco Express in Bath – who he entered when he was banned from the premises – and left the victim ‘anxious and distressed’, the court heard.

The 27-year-old went on to steal liquor from Waitrose in Bath and from a credit card holder of the Mulberry store in the city.

He also stole dishwasher tablets, toiletries and liquor from the Co-op, Ray Ban sunglasses from Jollies, and liquor from Star News.

Ieuan Callaghan, the accuser, said Pierre White Jr was with an unknown woman when he stole £2,496 worth of clothing from the Wadswick Country Store. Police later found him in Bath, counting money in a car, minus the clothes.

Marco Pierre White junior, 27, pictured outside Bath Magistrates’ Court in 2019. Today he appeared before the same court where he was sentenced to more than 18 months in prison

Pierre White (left) is the youngest son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White (center), pictured with older brother Luciano (right)

Pierre White Junior, pictured in 2017, regularly posts his latest outfits and hairstyles to followers on Instagram

Judge Mark Horton said: “It’s an addiction that causes intelligent people, from good backgrounds, who had all the prospects, to cheat, lie and steal on a regular basis, when they are totally incapable of stopping.”

Prior to his last offense, Pierre White had a checkered history.

The heavily tattooed reality star appeared on the 2016 issue of Celebrity Big Brother, but was evicted after just a week.

Four days after his departure, he appeared before the magistrate to answer for an April 2016 drug-drug charge when he was allegedly apprehended in a gray BMW X5 in Hammersmith with more than 200 micrograms of cocaine in his blood.

In 2018, he announced that he was attending AA meetings, though on his trail in January he said he was in rehab for alcohol addiction at the time and had been sober for “a year and a half” before the November incident.

Marco Pierre White Junior (pictured with his father) had reportedly agreed to work in his father’s company after his release

The heavily tattooed reality star appeared on the 2016 edition of Celebrity Big Brother but was evicted after just a week and later gave several interviews about his brief time on the show

Pierre White Junior, pictured left, exits the Big Brother House on June 17, 2016; and rightly so, four days later in court to answer the drunk driving charge

In January 2019, he was convicted and fined after calling police officers “f*****s” and “n*****s” while trying to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly in a train station.

In June 2019, he was ordered to pay more than £1,000 for running out of a £27 restaurant bill after his debit card was declined.

The following month it was reported that he had to be dragged to a police station “kicking and screaming” after being arrested for allegedly smashing windows during an argument with his father in Wiltshire.

In July 2019, he appeared in court for being accused of being away from a cafe without paying the bill after his payment card was declined, loudly proclaiming who his father was.

He became a father to daughter Arabella Rose in November 2019 with his partner, who has kept himself out of the public eye. He documented her pregnancy and birth on his social media accounts.

In January 2020, he was arrested again after allegedly stealing a £40 mobile phone.

In Bristol Crown Court (pictured), Pierre White Junior was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 32 weeks of a previously suspended sentence to run consecutively

He was due to be sentenced on July 21 for his latest set of offenses, but the hearing was postponed until today due to a lawyers’ strike.

Catherine Flint, soothing, told Bristol Crown Court her client had had a miserable time in custody.

Miss Flint said, ‘His father is known and known for being rich. He [Pierre White Jr] has suffered harassment, intimidation, extortion, threats of violence and actual violence.

“He has an incredibly hard time in prison. He’s terrified at the thought of ever having to go back.’

Miss Flint said her client was addicted to heroin after a car accident at age 18.

She said he was detoxified in prison, despite being offered drugs. Pierre White Jr is ashamed of his behavior and “deeply ashamed” of racist language he used against the store security guard, the court heard.

On his release, he is offered a chef position at his father’s company. Miss Flint said, “He would very much like a chance from this court for another chance to try and get his life back on track.”