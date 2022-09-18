Marc Skinner insists that Maya Le Tissier ‘can be a real star of the future’ after brace

All eyes were on the Lionesses in Leigh – and rightly so after their summer of brilliant success.

Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Mary Earps and Nikita Parris all featured for Manchester United in their WSL season opener against Reading on Saturday.

The early kick-off did nothing to shorten the pre-match queues in the car park as fans tried to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Marc Skinner was full of praise for Maya Le Tissier after her clash against Reading

But instead it was the incomparable Maya Le Tissier who became the talk of the town after a memorable debut for Marc Skinner’s side in front of a record WSL crowd of just over 5,000.

Plays at center half, keeps a clean sheet and scores two goals. That’s quite a statement.

“She will be an important part of what we do going forward,” Skinner said. “My job is to keep her normal, but she can be a real star in the future.”

Le Tissier signed a three-year deal with United this summer after the club triggered a release clause of around £50,000 with a year remaining on her Brighton contract.

Skinner stated that Le Tissier is capable of being ‘a real star of the future’ for United

Although from Guernsey like Matt, Maya is no relation to the former Southampton striker, but the way she took both of her goals was reminiscent of the former Saint’s goalscoring prowess.

Her looping backhand volley from an early corner followed by a thudding header – as well as strikes from captain Katie Zelem and Russo – secured the result before the break.

It was an impressive display from a United side who have ambitions of securing European football by breaking into the top three, having finished fourth three seasons in a row. Le Tissier – who holds the record for most WSL appearances made by a teenager – added an extra dimension to United with his ability to pass from the back. The 20-year-old is widely tipped as a future Lioness and Skinner was full of praise for his new signing.

A call-up from England boss Sarina Wiegman cannot be far off if Le Tissier continues to impress

“Both finishes were really good and cultured,” said the United manager.

‘In many moments today she was mature and aggressive when she needed to be. We’re not only going to get goals from her, but solid performances from the back and progression with the ball.

‘She has forward skills and can hit the ball very well. Her passing range is excellent. Her maturity and concentration, she has a lot of the tools.’

With a World Cup on the horizon and having come through the England junior ranks, that call-up from Sarina Wiegman can’t be far away.