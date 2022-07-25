Marc Short Testifies to Grand Jury in Jan. 6 Investigation

Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, testified last week before a federal grand jury in Washington investigating the events surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the top Trump administration official to date. was known to cooperate in the Department of Justice’s extensive investigation into the events leading up to the attack.

mr. Short, who was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors, spent two to three hours before the grand jury Friday, according to two people familiar with the case. His appearance before the grand jury was… first reported by ABC News.

Mr Short’s appearance was the latest indication that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the events surrounding and leading up to January 6 is intensifying amid growing questions about the urgency the Department has expressed in investigating Mr Trump’s possible criminal liability.