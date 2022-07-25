Marc Short Testifies to Grand Jury in Jan. 6 Investigation
Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, testified last week before a federal grand jury in Washington investigating the events surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the top Trump administration official to date. was known to cooperate in the Department of Justice’s extensive investigation into the events leading up to the attack.
mr. Short, who was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors, spent two to three hours before the grand jury Friday, according to two people familiar with the case. His appearance before the grand jury was… first reported by ABC News.
Mr Short’s appearance was the latest indication that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the events surrounding and leading up to January 6 is intensifying amid growing questions about the urgency the Department has expressed in investigating Mr Trump’s possible criminal liability.
It remains unclear what Mr. Short told the grand jury or what questions the prosecutors asked him. But he previously gave a taped and transcribed interview to the House Select Committee investigating the events of the Capitol riots, in which he described Mr Trump’s campaign to pressure Mr Pence to allow the normal vote count. of the Electoral College on Jan. 6 as part of an effort to keep Mr Trump in office.
Mr. Short also informed Mr. Pence’s Secret Service chief agent on January 5, 2021 that Mr. Trump was about to publicly turn on Mr. Pence and possibly place a target on his back. On the day of the Capitol attack, some in the crowd of Trump supporters attacking the Capitol chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” Mr Trump responded approvingly to the chants, effectively saying Mr Pence deserved it, according to testimony collected by the House committee.
The grand jury performance of Mr. Short is the first time it has been publicly known that a person with firsthand knowledge of what transpired at the White House in the tumultuous days leading up to Jan. 6 has collaborated with federal prosecutors.
So far, the only other pro-Trump figure — aside from rioters who were on the scene at the Capitol — known to testify before a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 events is the prominent “Stop the Steal.” organizer Ali Alexander.
Several people involved in a scheme to create fake voter rolls that said Mr Trump won the 2020 election in swing states that were actually won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. have received grand jury subpoenas seeking information about get the plan.
The Justice Department also seized electronic devices from two lawyers involved in the bogus electoral plan: John Eastman, an outside adviser to Mr. Trump who helped create and promote the idea, and Jeffrey Clark, a former Department of Justice official who helped draft a letter to state officials in Georgia falsely stating that the department had evidence of electoral fraud in the state.