Marc Cucurella’s move to Chelsea from Brighton is COMPLETE – with Thomas Tuchel’s side paying £52.5m

Marc Cucurella’s move to Chelsea is COMPLETE – with Thomas Tuchel’s side paying Brighton £52.5million for the Spanish defender as they beat Manchester City on his signature

Chelsea have acquired Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £52.5million.

Sports post reported on Tuesday evening that London’s west side was close to a deal worth around £50million for the versatile Spanish defender.

And it has now been confirmed that Cucurella’s move to Stamford Bridge is complete.

More to follow.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Marc Cucurella (pictured) from Brighton for £52.5m

