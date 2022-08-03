Marc Cucurella’s move to Chelsea from Brighton is COMPLETE – with Thomas Tuchel’s side paying £52.5m
Marc Cucurella’s move to Chelsea is COMPLETE – with Thomas Tuchel’s side paying Brighton £52.5million for the Spanish defender as they beat Manchester City on his signature
Sports post reported on Tuesday evening that London’s west side was close to a deal worth around £50million for the versatile Spanish defender.
