Marc Cucurella set to become the SEVENTH most expensive defender of all-time in £62m Chelsea move

Marc Cucurella’s imminent £62million move to Chelsea will make him the seventh most expensive defender of all time.

The Brighton defender underwent a medical with the Blues on Thursday after making a transfer request to the south coast in light of Manchester City’s interest.

Chelsea will pay an initial fee of £55million for Cucurella, plus a potential £7million in bonuses.

Top 10 Most Expensive Defenders of All Time Harry Maguire (Leicester to Manchester United) – £80m Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool) – £75m Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus to Bayern Munich) – £68m Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich) – £68m Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax to Juventus) – £67.5 million Ruben Dias (Benfica to Manchester City) – £65m Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City) – £57m Lisandro Martinez (Ajax to Manchester United) – £55m Ben White (Brighton to Arsenal) – £50m John Stones (Everton to Manchester City) – £47.5 million

Only six defenders in football history have ever cost more, meaning Brighton will make a significant profit after spending just £15million on the Spaniard when he left Getafe just a year ago.

Harry Maguire remains the most expensive defender of all time following his £80 million move from Leicester to Manchester United in 2019.

The Foxes explicitly told United they needed to break the previous transfer record for a defender, which was Virgil van Dijk’s £75million move from Southampton to Liverpool in 2018. The Dutchman is second on the list.

Matthijs de Ligt has been in the top 10 twice, including for his £68 million move from Juventus to Bayern Munich this summer.

That transfer fee is slightly higher than the 67.5 million pounds that Juventus paid to Ajax for the Dutchman three years ago.

Bayern appear for the second time on the list as a buying club thanks to Lucas Hernandez, who also moved to Bavaria in 2019 for £68 million from Atletico Madrid.

The rest of the top 10 transfers have all been made by Premier League clubs, with Manchester City being responsible for three.

The Citizens spent £65 million on Ruben Dias, £57 million on Aymeric Laporte and £47.5 million on John Stones. That’s an expensive backline.

The list is completed by new Manchester United signing Lisandro Martinez, who has just made a £55million move from Ajax, plus Ben White, who signed Arsenal for £50million from Brighton last summer.

