Marc Cucurella on the brink of signing for Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62MILLION after medical

Marc Cucurella’s move to Chelsea is about to be completed in a deal worth up to £62million.

The Brighton defender underwent a medical on Thursday on the west side of London in the capital.

Versatile Spanish star Cucurella, 24, is set to make the switch for an initial £55million, plus a potential £7million in bonuses.

In a separate but cohesive deal, Blues midfielder Levi Colwill is expected to be loaned to Brighton for the season.

Clearly the initial delay in confirming Cucurella’s move to Chelsea was held up by negotiations over the terms of Colwill’s move to Graham Potter’s side.

Cucurella, who can play as a left-back or left-back, would act as a cover for Ben Chilwell and could potentially compete for a starting option on the left centre-back, where Chelsea are light after Antonio Rudiger's departure on a free.

Cucurella’s arrival could mean Chelsea will sell defender Marcos Alonso (center) to Barcelona

The deal could also affect Marcos Alonso – currently Chilwell’s understudy – with Barcelona eager to finalize a deal for the Spaniard.

At present, Chelsea’s lack of coverage for the England star, who was injured for much of the season last season, is a major reason for their reluctance to sell Alonso to the LaLiga giants.

Cucurella had made a transfer request last week after seeing Manchester City thwarted in their efforts to sign him for less than £40 million.