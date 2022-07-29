Marc Anthony is spotted looking disheveled during Miami yacht trip with David Beckham

Jennifer Lopez’ ex-husband Marc Anthony was pictured looking disheveled during a boat trip with David and Romeo Beckham in Miami on Thursday.

Anthony, 53, a longtime resident of South Florida, has a longstanding relationship with Inter Miami owner David Beckham. The soccer superstar’s son, Romeo, is currently on the franchise’s youth team.

Anthony looked slender and wide-eyed with unkempt hair, an aluminum bottle of Bud Light resting at his feet.

The photos come as Lopez continues to live her best life on her honeymoon across Europe following her marriage to Ben Affleck, her fourth husband.

Anthony and Lopez were married between 2004 and 2014. The couple has two children together, the twins Emme and Max.

The children were photographed with her mother during their dazzling holiday through France and Italy.

They became an item shortly after her original relationship with Affleck ended in 2003 when he ditched her shortly before their planned wedding.

Latin American singer Marc Anthony was pictured on a yacht with David and Romeo Beckham in Miami on Thursday

During an exchange, Beckham and Anthony appeared to be sharing some information on their phones

Anthony has not made any public statements about J-Lo’s renewed romance with Ben Affleck. The couple is pictured here on July 26

Anthony and Lopez were married between 2004 and 2014. The couple have two children together, twins Emme and Max .

They became an item shortly after her original relationship with Affleck ended in 2003

Anthony and J-Lo pictured together at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party in 2010. The couple split a year later before finally divorcing in 2014

According to Hello, Anthony and Beckham have been friends since 2011 after the former Manchester United star and Victoria attended one of his concerts.

As Anthony celebrated 30 years in the music business in 2021, Beckham wrote a tribute on Instagram: “My friend, my brother… Today we celebrate 30 years of brilliance, passion, dedication and pure generosity. Happy 30th anniversary my brother. I love you… To life.’

Nothing cemented their friendship more than when Cruz Beckham was baptized in December 2019 at the age of 14 and Anthony was named as his godfather. Actress Eva Longoria is his godmother.

Cruz Beckham recently shared a sweet family photo on Wednesday as he and his loved ones continued to soak up the sun during their hunting holiday in St Tropez.

Amid swirling speculation about a feud between Victoria Beckham, 48, and son Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz, 27, Cruz posed with VB, father David, 47, sister Harper, 11, and personal trainer Bobby Rich.

He captioned the snap ‘fam’ as David replied, ‘Family is everything.’

Anthony pictured here with Romeo Beckham and his father. Romeo recently made his first appearance for Inter Miami in a friendly against Barcelona

Anthony last made headlines in May when he was injured after falling down a flight of stairs in Panama, canceling concerts

Anthony last made headlines in May when he was injured after falling down a flight of stairs in Panama, canceling concerts.

The ‘Vivir Mi Vida’ singer told fans in an Instagram post after the accident: ‘What’s up, this is Marc Anthony. I am back in Miami and currently seeking medical help for my back. It’s that simple, I’m human, it hurts. I went to the concert, why would I fly to a country and not do the concert? I was really looking forward to it.’

He continued: ‘This is more for people who are concerned. You’ll be fine, it’s just painful. I want to pray for everyone who has felt this pain.”

“I’ll be back soon, better than ever, but I just had to sort this out. Thank you for your good wishes, stay safe.’

Anthony was transported back to Miami from Panama to be treated by a specialist.

Oddly enough, Anthony has a bad history with show dates in Panama. In February 2021, he canceled a show in the country due to Covid-19 and in 2015 he had to cancel a performance because he was dehydrated.

Sticking with the Panama theme, Anthony posted a photo in December 2019 of Beckham attending one of his concerts in the Central American country.

Anthony told his fans on Instagram after his accident: ‘It’s going to be okay, it’s just painful. I want to pray for everyone who has felt this pain’

Following his accident, Anthony was rushed back to Miami from Panama to be treated by a specialist

The boat that Beckham and Anthony sat on bears the Bermuda flag

According to an Instagram post from Victoria Beckham, the shorts Romeo is wearing in this photo belong to his father

The ex of J-Lo now has his own fiancée. The singer proposed to 23-year-old Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira last March. It is not clear whether the couple has set a date.

The couple was first photographed together in early 2022. Ferreira was not pictured on Anthony’s recent boat trip. Though photos from her Instagram page show her in Miami.

As late as December 2021, Anthony was pictured in the Manhattan city with 22-year-old girlfriend Madu Nicola.

Born in New York City, Anthony has longstanding ties to Miami. In 2021, he finally sold his waterfront estate in the area for $22 million, after lowering the price from $27 million.

That wasn’t the first time he’s had a hit on Miami real estate. In 2015, he bought another home in the city’s Pinecrest suburb for $5 million. He sold that house two years later for $5.1 million.

The house went on the market in May this year for the price of $12 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Anthony proposed to 23-year-old Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira last March. It is not clear whether the couple has set a date

The couple was first photographed together in early 2022. Ferreira was not pictured on Anthony’s recent boat trip

As late as December 2021, Anthony was pictured in town in Manhattan with this woman, 22-year-old Madu Nicola

Beckham’s ties to South Florida are more recent. In 2018, he became the owner of the Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami.

He later installed friend and former teammate Phil Neville as head coach. Romeo Cruz recently made his debut for the squad in a friendly defeat to Barcelona.

In May 2021, J-Lo was spotted drinking coffee at the W Hotel in New York City with Anthony, shortly after her split with former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

A source said at the time People Magazine: “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she had to work abroad was very reassuring for Jennifer.”

Anthony has made public statements about Lopez’s renewed relationship with Affleck.