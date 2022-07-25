Marboubra Bay High School teacher accused of sexually abusing three students

A teacher is on trial after allegedly sexually assaulting three teenage boys more than 40 years ago.

Helga Lam, 67, will face several charges in August in the NSW District Court after allegedly sexually assaulting the boys in the 1970s.

Lam allegedly assaulted a 13-, 14- and 15-year-old boy between 1977 and 1980 while working at Maroubra Bay High School, in southeastern Sydney.

She was arrested last September at her home in St Ives, an affluent suburb in the north of the city, following an investigation by police.

Lam was working at Killara High School, on the north coast of the city, when she was taken into custody.

She was charged with 14 counts of indecent assault and was later beaten with a further three violations.

Lam pleaded not guilty to all 17 charges and was granted strict conditional bail last week.

Maroubra Bay High School closed in 1990. It was used as the setting for the high school soap opera ‘Heartbreak High’.