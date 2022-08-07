Maralee Nichols picks up rental car after Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcome second child

Maralee Nichols picked up a rental car in Los Angeles just a day after news that her baby dad Tristan Thompson welcomed his second child with Khloé Kardashian.

The 31-year-old model stepped out in a pink and gray sweater with tight black leggings and white Nike sneakers.

She had a gray bag wrapped around her shoulders and was resting on her right hip.

Nichols put on thick, dark sunglasses. She tied her hair in a loose bun.

As she waited for her vehicle, the star sat on a couch and played on her phone, wearing sunglasses and a black face covering that protected her from COVID-19.

While it’s unclear what the social media star was doing on her phone, it has almost certainly exploded since the big news about her ex Thompson got out.

The 31-year-old Chicago Bulls star, with whom Nichols shares her son Theo, and his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian announced the birth of their second child yesterday via a surrogate.

The former couple, whose on-again, off-again relationship has been repeatedly scarred by claims of his infidelity, are already the proud parents of a four-year-old daughter named True.

A rep for Khloé, 38, told: Page six this Friday that she is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

The rep continued in a statement: “We want to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Khloé and Tristan have not rekindled their romance following the arrival of their new baby, a source revealed to Page Six.

Their five-year on-off relationship imploded in December 2021 when DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that the NBA star had fathered a child with Nichols while still involved with Khloé.

By the time Maralee and Tristan’s son was born in December, Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate mother was already pregnant with their new baby.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Tristan “has tried countless times to win Khloé back,” but that she’s “romanticly done with him for good.”

The exes occasionally dated between 2016 and 2021, despite the relationship being ravaged by the sportsman’s serial infidelity.

Less than 48 hours before True was born, DailyMail.com exclusively ran the news about Tristan’s alleged affair with New York City strip club bartender Lani Blair.

They then stayed together, but broke up in February 2019 after Tristan shared a kiss with Khloé’s then-best friend, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods at a party.

When the coronavirus lockdowns hit, Tristan and Khloé moved in together so they could both be with True — and also ended up rekindling their romance.

Reports of their latest split began circulating in June 2021 when Tristan found himself denying a whirlwind of deception rumours.

Last year it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman while still in a romantic relationship with Khloé.

DailyMail.com obtained exclusive court documents in late 2021 alleging that Tristan had a baby from Nichols.

Maralee gave birth on December 1, and released a statement a few weeks later, along with the first public photos of her son.

Tristan took to Instagram in early January and first confessed that he was the father of Maralee’s baby, after being diagnosed with a paternity test.

Khloé unleashed a furious rant against her ex in the final of The Kardashians, which aired in June, after learning that he had not only cheated on her again, but that he had fathered a secret child with another woman.

She made the shocking discovery about Tristan when her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, read a story on DailyMail.com, which exclusively revealed the news that the former NBA player had admitted to fathering a child in court papers.