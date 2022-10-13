Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball put up for auction by ref who kept it for 36 years

The ball Diego Maradona used to score the ‘Hand of God’ goal against England during the 1896 World Cup is up for sale – and can be had for a cool £3million.

The infamous goal of the Argentine maestro hitting the ball into the net is one of football’s most iconic moments, and now the match ball used that day is up for auction in the UK.

getty Maradona scored two of the most famous goals of all time against England at the 1986 World Cup – including the infamous ‘Hand of God’

England were beaten 2-1 in the quarter-finals in Mexico City thanks to Maradona’s brutal antics, followed by one of the biggest World Cup solo strikes ever dubbed ‘Goal of the Century’.

The day’s referee, Ali Bin Nasser, has held the ball ever since, but has now decided to sell to Graham Budd Auctions on November 16, with bids expected to reach £3million.

The Tunisian official has never revealed how he came into possession of the ball, but he has made it clear why he chose the right moment to cash in on the piece of memorabilia… and why he let the goal go.

“This ball is part of international football history – it feels like the right time to share it with the world,” said Bin Nasser.

“In Mexico ’86 I was one of 42 umpires at the tournament. African referees were not given the same opportunities as those in Europe, so to be told by FIFA that I had been chosen as one of the best in the world was a huge honor and a highlight of my career.

“As for Maradona’s first goal, I couldn’t see the incident clearly, the two players [Peter] Shilton and Maradona looked at me from behind.

AFP Maradona’s superb second goal was undeniable as he scored a solo attempt to put Argentina 2-0 down

Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup, beating West Germany 3-2 in the final

“According to FIFA’s instructions issued before the tournament, I looked to my linesman for confirmation of the validity of the goal. He returned to the halfway line and indicated that he was satisfied that the goal should be standing.

“At the end of the game, the England head coach, Bobby Robson, said to me: ‘You did a good job, but the linesman was irresponsible’.”

Maradona, seen by many of the greatest players to have ever played the game, died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 60.

The former Napoli star first alluded to the iconic slogan when he later admitted his controversial goal was scored ‘a little bit with the head of Maradona and a little bit of the hand of God’.

His confession did not go down well in the England camp, leaving goalkeeper Shilton and defender Terry Butcher angry at the injustice of what happened on that day 36 years ago.

Getty Maradona and Shilton shake hands before kick-off with Bin Nasser the man in the middle

Diego Maradona died in 2020 after a heart attack in Buenos Aires

English legend Stuart Peace isn’t holding up against the Argentine superpower, though – although, of course, he would have felt a little different if he’d played in that match.

“Honestly, I’ve never really had a hang-up about this ‘Hand of God’ situation,” Pearce told talkSPORT shortly after Maradona’s death.

“I know a lot of people do that, and a lot of English too. But for me it doesn’t detract from what he is and what he stands for if I’m honest.”

Graham Budd, chairman of Graham Budd Auctions, said they expected the ball to be “hugely popular” at the auction after being involved in “one of the most famous and emotional matches in history.”

He said: “The timing of the match, the history between the two teams dating back to 1951 and the famous handball game have all led to this match going down in history as one of the most famous and emotional matches in football history.

“With the history surrounding the ball, we expect this lot to be extremely popular when it goes up for auction.”

