Mar-a-Lago documents uncover the wide-ranging legal wrangling Trump was involved in

A sealed list of Mar-a-Lago documents reviewed by a Justice Department office has shed new light on Donald Trump’s litany of legal shenanigans — which range from suing his niece to haggling with a former White House lawyer over fees.

The DOJ compiled the list of ‘potentially privileged’ documents seized from the president’s Florida club in August by teams of FBI agents. They were filed under seal but posted at a court hearing and accidentally revealed Wednesday.

A total of 43 documents are listed, titled ‘Exhibit B’, which a special privilege review team is proposing to return to Trump because they may involve attorney-client communications.

One involves a legal battle that Trump began in 2021 when he sued his niece, Mary, who was a source for a New York Times exposé based on thousands of pages of tax documents. Mary Trump, whose father was Trump’s late brother Fred Trump, Jr. She had sued Trump in 2020, claiming she and her siblings were cheated out of an inheritance worth millions, regardless of whether their grandfather Fred Trump tied the knot.

The DOJ document simply states: ‘Subpoena filed for Mary L. Trump and complaint in Donald J. Trump v. Mary L. Trump.’

Another point refers to E. Jean Carroll’s libel suit against Trump after he accused her of lying about her own rape allegations against him. The document cites a ‘Trump’ file ‘containing subpoenas filed by attorneys in E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump.’

Yet another cites a nondisclosure agreement for Trump’s Save America PAC. Trump has long used NDAs for corporate and campaign aides, and an NDA appeared in his lawsuit with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

One notation indicated that Trump had more on his mind than deciding results. It cites a ‘signed letter to transfer files relating to estate planning (from Manila folder marked “legal”). The DOJ document does not specify a date, making it impossible to say when Trump transferred the estate documents or to whom.

Many of Trump’s legal actions are already in the public domain. A ‘confidential settlement agreement between the PGA and Trump Golf signed by Donald J. Trump’ was reported late last year after suing the tour when it canceled a tournament at his Bedminster, New Jersey course following the Capitol riot.

“It has become clear that holding the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be damaging to the PGA of America brand and would jeopardize the PGA’s ability to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission,” PGA President Jim Richerson said back then. But the terms are confidential.

Trump courses have since hosted Saudi-backed LIV golf events.

A folder labeled ‘Harder’ contains a ‘signed settlement agreement’, according to the document. Attorney Charles Harder represented Hulk Hogan in his case against Gawker and has repped Trump in his clashes with media organizations.

The document also refers to a constellation of law firms that come in and out of Trump’s orbit.

One mentions DC attorney Cleta Mtichell, who was involved in his election protest effort. One mentions a message from ‘Rudy’, who might be Rudy Giuliani. But the document does not “on its face” appear to be related to legal advice, according to the sealed memo.

A misspelled note says ‘Joe DeGernova Appoint Special Counsel [sic],’ which could indicate Joe diGenova, the former US attorney who appeared with Giuliani at an infamous post-election RNC press conference.

Trump hired diGenova in 2018 amid his attacks on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Another cites a retainer agreement with Alina Habba, the Bedministser-based attorney who recently joined Trump’s team.

The legal trail spans previous class-action lawsuits against Trump — in a case titled Jane Doe, Luke Doe, Richard Roe, Mary Moe v. Trump — as well as Trump’s more recent gambits.

One refers to a ‘Civil Complaint in Trump v. Kemp & Raffensperger’ – Trump’s legal filing that goes beyond Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which denied his allegations of election fraud in a state that confirmed Joe Biden won. Trump voluntarily dismissed the case last year,

“Instead of presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court of law and for cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” Raffensperger said last year.

All lawsuits require money, and another document mentions potential arguments with White House lawyer Pat Cipollone over past fees.

It cites a legal invoice from the litigation firm Stein, Mitchell, Beato & Missner.

An unreferenced post-it said you agreed to pay this bill? Work before he became WH attorney.’ ‘None.’

Cipollone, who defended Trump during his first impeachment trial, joined the White House from that firm. It was not clear who had delivered the ‘No.’