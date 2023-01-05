Maps show the cost of Pizza Hut and Domino’s cheese pizzas around the world and in every US state

Much of the world is suffering from crippling inflation and spiraling into a cost-of-living crisis with groceries reaching eye-watering prices.

But new maps show where people might be able to pick up a bargain for their Domino’s or Pizza Hut.

The charts show the cost of large cheese pizzas around the world and in every state of America.

Prices currently don’t go above $19 in the US and are as cheap as $12 in some areas.

Hawaii, Alaska, California and Illinois have some of the highest prices at either franchise, while Nebraska, West Virginia, Tennessee and Montana are the least expensive.

The data comes from lender Net Credit, which also compiled the prices of cheese pizzas from Domino’s and Pizza Huts around the world.

Net Credit found that Finland has the most expensive Pizza Hut cheesecake at $31.65, and India has the cheapest at $3.50.

In the US, the non-mainland states of Hawaii and Alaska — which typically have a higher cost of living due to their remoteness — both have the most expensive cheese pizzas from both Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

Pizzas cost $18.99 at both franchises in Hawaii, and in Alaska they are $17.69 at Pizza Hut and $15.99 at Domino’s.

In the mainland US, Washington state had the most expensive Domino’s pizza at $16.99, and in Illinois, Pizza Hut charges the most at $17.25.

Nebraska had the cheapest pies of either franchise, costing $11.99 at Domino’s and $12.49 at Pizza Hut.

Globally, while Finland takes the cake with its $30+ cheese pizza from Pizza Hut, locations in Singapore follow at $22.50 for a large pie, then Sweden at $21.49, Israel at $21.30 and the United Kingdom at $21.30. $19.99.

The cheapest global cheesecakes for Pizza Hut after India were in Turkey at $4.40, South Africa at $4.99, then New Zealand and Ghana both at $6.06.

At Domino’s around the world, the United Kingdom sold the most expensive cakes after Singapore at $22.34, Israel at $21.60, Switzerland at $19.52 and Iceland at $19.10.

Ghana sold the cheapest Domino’s cheese pizzas at $4.03, followed by Thailand at $4.95, India at $5.63, Croatia at $5.72 and Egypt at $5.74.

The data also showed the most expensive different types of pizza around the world, with Finaldn and Switzerland selling the most expensive varieties of each franchise, with Japan close behind.

At Pizza Hut, the Super Supreme is $36.60, then Kazu’s Luxury Beef and Pork for $35.62 in Japan, the Cheesey 7 Original for $29.30 in Singapore, the 4 Cheese (and Scampi) for $28.57 in Luxembourg, and the Super Supreme in Malta for $28.28.

Worldwide at Domino’s, in Switzerland the Extravaganzza was the most expensive at $31.91, the Quattro Camembert Millefeuille followed in Japan at $31.83, the Norwegian Grand Supreme at $30.80, the Dottir in Iceland at $29.40 and the Best Four Happiness for $28.07 in Taiwan.