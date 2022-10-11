Maps of the past may shed light on our climate future

Reconstructed surface air temperature (left) and rainfall amount (right) during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum Warming Event, 56 million years ago. The maps were created by combining geological data with climate model simulations using a technique called paleoclimate data assimilation. Credit: Jessica Tierney



About 56 million years ago, volcanoes quickly dumped huge amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, quickly warming the Earth.

This period — called the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, or PETM — is often used as a historical parallel to our own future under climate change, as humans have also rapidly poured carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the past 250 years.

A team of researchers led by the University of Arizona published a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that includes temperature and rain maps of the Earth during the PETM to better understand what conditions were like during that period and how sensitive the climate was to rising levels of carbon dioxide.

The team, led by Jessica Tierney, a professor of geosciences at UArizona, combined previously published temperature data and climate models to confirm that the PETM is, in fact, a good indicator of what could happen to the climate with future projections of carbon dioxide levels.

“The PETM is not a perfect analog for our future, but we were somewhat surprised to find that yes, the climate changes we have reconstructed bear many similarities to future predictions as outlined in the latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) AR6 report‘ said Terney.

The long-ago period and our future are both characterized by faster warming at the poles than the rest of the world — a phenomenon called arctic strengthening — as well as stronger monsoons, more intense winter storms, and less rainfall on the fringes of the tropics. The researchers also found that as more carbon dioxide is pumped into the air, the climate becomes more sensitive than previous studies predicted.

“Overall, our work is helping us better understand our future under climate change,” Tierney said. “It provides some confirmation that the basics of climate change — such as polar amplification, more intense monsoons and winter storms — are hallmarks of high greenhouse gas climates, both past and future.”

Tierney and her team built their maps of the PETM by combining so-called proxy temperature data with climate models. Paleoclimatologists like Tierney can infer past temperatures by chemically analyzing certain types of fossils from a particular time period. That proxy temperature data, combined with modern climate modeling technology, allowed Tierney and her collaborators to create global temperature maps of the PETM.

The climate models the researchers use to create the maps of the past are typically used to make future climate predictions, including those in the IPCC assessment reports. Tierney and her team instead used them to generate simulations of what the Earth looked like 56 million years ago.

“We moved the continents to match the PETM and then we ran simulations on a lot of different levels of carbon dioxide, somewhere between three and 11 times the current level — or from 850 parts per million to a really high value of 3,000 parts per million, because those are all possible levels of carbon dioxide that could have been in the PETM,” Tierney said. “For context, carbon dioxide in our atmosphere today is about 420 parts per million and it was about 280 parts per million before the industrial revolution. By adding the geological evidence, we narrowed the simulations down to the ones that best fit that evidence.” agreed.”

Tierney and her team have used this method in previous studies to reconstruct the climate in more recent periods.

The new study also more accurately estimates how much the Earth warmed during the PETM. Previous studies suggested that the PETM was 4 to 5 degrees Celsius warmer than the time before. However, Tierney’s research revealed that number is 5.6 degrees Celsius, suggesting that the climate is more sensitive to increases in carbon dioxide than previously thought.

Climate sensitivity is how much the planet warms per doubling of carbon dioxide.

“It’s really important to establish this number because if climate sensitivity is high, we’re going to see more warming by the end of the century than when it’s lower,” Tierney said. “The IPCC AR6 predictions span 2 to 5 degrees Celsius per doubling of carbon dioxide. In this study, we quantified that sensitivity during the PETM and found that the sensitivity is between 5.7 and 7.4 degrees Celsius per doubling, which is much higher .”

Ultimately, this means that at higher levels of carbon dioxide than we have now, the planet will become more sensitive to carbon dioxide, which Tierney says is “important for thinking about longer-term climate change, beyond the end of the century.”

How cold was the ice age? Researchers now know

More information:

Jessica E. Tierney et al, Spatial Patterns of Climate Change over the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Jessica E. Tierney et al, Spatial Patterns of Climate Change over the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2205326119

Provided by the University of Arizona

