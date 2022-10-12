Mapping the reception of latitude and longitude in early modern China

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The mid-eighteenth century marked the end of an important period of expansion for the Qing Empire (1644-1911). The Empire controlled nearly twice as much land as before, and updated maps were needed to record and display new territorial acquisitions.

These cartographic efforts provided an opportunity to become acquainted with new scientific technology. The Manchu Emperors enlisted the expertise of the Jesuits to create maps, which used innovative latitude and longitude coordinates to generate atlases. But the coordinate system was not uniformly accepted throughout the empire, leading to conflicting interpretations over time.

In the article “The Plurality of Reception: Latitude and Longitude in Early Modern China, 1700-1900” published in IsisXue Zhang argues that the overall transmission of the latitude and longitude system was inconsistent — and the system’s adoption sporadic — across the different social strata of the Qing Empire. Zhang examines numerous maps to analyze the factors behind this phenomenon, ultimately showing that the successful transfer of technological progress within a society relies just as much on prevailing social attitudes as it does on scientific ones.

While the use of latitude and longitude coordinates gained popularity in Europe, non-scale maps remained prevalent in both Europe and China. Non-scale maps of the period, some of which include a square grid, illustrated relative distances. These maps provide an approximation of an area or estimated travel time between locations and meet most users’ needs. Chinese cartographers therefore hesitated to change their methods.

Zhang notes, however, that the Manchu emperors valued the updated maps based on latitude-longitude coordinates. The new atlases were well received and frequently referenced by members of the Imperial Court for military or diplomacy matters. But given the strategic value of the materials, the cards outside the palace were not dealt much.

Another factor hindering reception was the existence of two competing cosmological theories: the Heavenly Cover theory and the spherical Earth theory. The most important cosmological theory at the time, the Heavenly Cover theory, held that heaven exists as a dome over the flat surface of the Earth. In contrast, the latitude and longitude coordinates depend on the idea that the Earth is a sphere. Emperors’ understanding of different cosmological views and their acceptance of the spherical Earth theory had a major impact on how others using the imperial maps interpreted and reproduced latitude and longitude information.

Debates about cosmological theories and what meridians should look like continued throughout the 1800s as scholars’ access to imperial maps expanded. Despite the greater access, relative approximations were still preferred, and latitude-longitude coordinates, when included, were rarely explained. Instead, the presence of coordinates often served as a signifier of a connection to the Imperial court.

Thus, different social groups approached the latitude-longitude system in unique ways, adopting aspects of the system that suited their specific needs and worldviews. The result was a revised coordinate system with new implications. As Zhang emphasizes, “From this point of view, technology reception is indeed a multiple process.” To understand a technology, in other words, one must also understand the cultural and social context that has enabled its adoption and use.

Xue Zhang, The plurality of reception: latitude and longitude in early modern China, 1700-1900, Isis (2022). Xue Zhang, The plurality of reception: latitude and longitude in early modern China, 1700-1900,(2022). DOI: 10.1086/721142

