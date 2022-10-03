Mapping disease risk at human-wildlife ‘hotspots’

Rhesus monkeys in the city of Shimla, North India. Credit: Dr. Krishna Balasubramaniam



New research has mapped how infectious diseases spread among wildlife populations in areas where people and animals live nearby. The study identified the animals, especially wild monkeys living in large groups next to human settlements, which can act as “superspreaders.”

It found that monkeys with the most human interactions are responsible for the largest outbreaks. This is because these locations where monkeys and humans come into close contact, usually around food sources, can attract monkeys from different groups and subgroups. It’s at these wildlife hotspots that monkeys interact closely with monkeys they wouldn’t regularly mingle with, leading to larger outbreaks.

With an increasing global population, which means that human settlements increasingly encroach on the natural ranges of wildlife, there is a growing risk of both zoonotic diseases “passing over” from wildlife to humans and zoo-anthroponotic diseases that spread from humans. “flux” and cause outbreaks among wildlife.

Published in the magazine Scientific Reports and led by Dr. Krishna Balasubramaniam of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), the study used epidemiological computer models to simulate how infectious diseases might spread among monkeys living in urban and suburban areas of South and Southeast Asia. It is the first study to use simulations to compare the spread of disease through the social behavior of animals with the spread of disease through the tendency of animals to congregate and interact with humans.

The team of researchers, including academics from the University of California, Davis, tracked the behavior of rhesus monkeys, long-tailed macaques and hooded macaques in northern India, Malaysia and southern India, respectively. In these locations, wild macaques often share space with humans, and their interactions with humans often focus on access to food.

The researchers collected detailed behavioral data on interactions between humans and individual monkeys, as well as interactions between monkeys within the same group, within which individuals have strong social connections. This information was collected from 10 separate groups of macaques in the three Indian and Malaysian locations.

These behavioral data were fed into mathematical Susceptible-Infected-Recovered (SIR) epidemiological models to simulate the impact of outbreaks of human diseases with different transmissibility, such as influenza virus, coronaviruses and measles virus. Computer simulations were performed a total of 100,000 times across the 10 groups and across the various human diseases, and the vulnerability of these macaque populations to human-caused disease outbreaks was evaluated.

The study found that the size of the outbreak was positively predicted by the centrality within the group of the first infected macaque – if that individual is better connected within their social network, this would lead to a larger outbreak.

The second key finding is that the centrality of the first infected individual, based on both its congregations with other apes around humans and its interactions with humans, plays a greater role in predicting the size of the outbreak than how central it is within. his own group.

This is because macaques can congregate around human-provided food alongside other macaques they would not otherwise come in contact with as often. The study found that these situations appear to create additional pathways for disease transmission and therefore lead to larger outbreaks.

The researchers believe this work could be vital in identifying individual monkeys that are the most sociable and tend to congregate and interact with humans the most. Addressing these with vaccinations or other forms of medical treatment can protect both macaque populations and humans in areas where they live in close proximity to one another.

dr. Krishna Balasubramaniam, lecturer in conservation and animal behavior at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of understanding infectious disease transmission among urban and suburban wildlife populations. between humans and wildlife, and these human-animal interfaces are widely recognized as ‘hotspots’ for the transmission of disease across a variety of species.

“Our research focused on the potential impact of a human-borne disease spreading through wild macaque populations. Because macaques are so closely related to humans, they are highly vulnerable to the same diseases that infect humans. Indeed, previous work by other researchers has shown that macaques can be infected by human gastrointestinal and respiratory pathogens. Here we have shown how particularly respiratory pathogens can spread through macaque populations, and specifically how their behavior could influence this spread.

“Through fieldwork and modelling, our research identified which individuals are most likely to act as ‘superspreaders’ of disease, leading to larger outbreaks. How central the individual was within their own group had an effect on the size of the outbreak, but interestingly enough was the stronger predictor of whether a macaque would trigger a major outbreak was its tendency to congregate around humans with macaques from other subgroups.

“Sources of human-supplied food can act as a ‘honey pot’ and lead macaques into very close contact with individuals with whom they might otherwise have less contact, for example monkeys from other families or subgroups.

“These individuals with the most human contact are not only ‘super spreaders’ within their species, but also pose the greatest risk of disease transmission between species, either from humans to wildlife, or vice versa. These would be the most effective targets for disease control strategies such as vaccination or antimicrobial treatment.”

More information:

Impact of collaborative interactions with humans and social interactions with conspecifcs on the risk of zoo-anthroponotic outbreaks among wildlife populations, Scientific Reports (2022). Impact of collaborative interactions with humans and social interactions with conspecifcs on the risk of zoo-anthroponotic outbreaks among wildlife populations,(2022).

Provided by Anglia Ruskin University

