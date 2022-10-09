Maple Leafs sting Red Wings in pre-season finale

William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored twice to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in their pre-season final on Saturday.

Matthews converted passes from Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly for two power-play goals in the third period for the Maple Leafs (5-2-0).

They were Matthews’ only two goals in three pre-season games. Marner had three power-play assists in the third period.

Nylander tied the game in the first period after Pius Suter gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Maple Leafs second-line scored again on the power play midway through the final period for its fourth of the pre-season.

The Maple Leafs’ lineup included their top line of Matthews, Marner and Michael Bunting, as well as regulars William Nylander, Alexander Kerfoot, Rielly and TJ Brodie. Projected No. 1 goalkeeper Matt Murray went the distance and made 19 saves.

Toronto defeated their opponents 26-19 to 18,347 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Red Wings (3-5-0) went with a handful of NHLers, but mostly players destined for the AHL.

Denis Malgin scored Toronto’s leading goal midway through the second period, blowing past Detroit defender Wyatt Newpower.

Malgin, a former team-mate of Matthews when the two played for Zurich in Switzerland, continued his solid training camp with four goals in six games.

After two seasons in Switzerland, he hoped to work his way back to the NHL. He also played for Switzerland at the Winter Olympics in Beijing last February.

With Pierre Engvall and Jake Muzzin returning to the lineup after injuries, the remaining injured Maple Leafs include Captain John Tavares (oblique) and depth defenders Timothy Liljegren (hernia surgery), Jordie Benn (groin), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) and Victor Mete. He injured his leg on Friday blocking a shot from Nick Robertson in training.

IMPROVE CAPTAIN

There is a slim chance that Tavares will be ready for Wednesday’s season opener. He resumed skating last Monday after sustaining his injury in the pre-season opener on September 24 and competed in the Maple Leafs optional skate on Saturday morning.

However, with Toronto’s heavy workload starting the season with four games in six nights, his status will be evaluated daily this week.

The initial diagnosis had Tavares out for three weeks, which would be this Saturday when Toronto entertains the Ottawa senators.

NEXT ONE

The Maple Leafs have Sunday off for two days of preparation for their 106th season opener against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center on Wednesday. They open at home against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.