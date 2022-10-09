Maple Leafs making veteran forward Wayne Simmonds available in a trade

The Toronto Maple Leaves make veteran ahead Wayne Simmonds available to trade, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports.

The Maple Leafs reached out to teams to let them know that the return isn’t as important to Simmonds as “doing good by the player.”

The 34-year-old played in 53 games last season, with Toronto scoring eight goals and 22 points. Simmonds has one year left on his deal that will pay him $900,000 and also include an amended no-trade clause where he would submit a list of 10 teams he wouldn’t want to be moved to, according to CapFriendly.

When he went to training camp, Simmonds knew there was some serious competition to make the Leafs roster. With roster decisions looming and the Leafs may be looking for Zach Aston-Reese, who is on a professional tryout, they should clear up cap space.

“Nothing crazy. Just that it would be a lot of competition. I don’t think it really needed to be spoken. I think I already knew that,” Simmonds told Sportsnet’s Luke Fox.

“A bit on the bubble here. I know I’m fighting for my job here. So you just have to keep that in mind and come out and do everything the right way.