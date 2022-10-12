Maple Leafs’ John Tavares returns to lineup for season opener

Toronto Maple Leaves captain John Tavares will line up for the team’s regular season opener just two weeks after suffering an oblique strain.

Tavares was sidelined with the injury on September 27 and was expected to be out for at least three weeks. If he was unable to play in Wednesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Leafs would have had to play shorthands due to salary restrictions.

In 79 games last season, the 32-year-old had 27 goals and 76 points. Tavares will center the Leafs second line with William Nylander and Denis Malgin.

This isn’t the first time Tavares has suffered an oblique injury as the Mississauga native, Ont., missed the 2019 World Championship due to a more serious strain.

