WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Maple Leafs’ John Tavares returns to lineup for season opener

Sports
By Merry

Toronto Maple Leaves captain John Tavares will line up for the team’s regular season opener just two weeks after suffering an oblique strain.

Tavares was sidelined with the injury on September 27 and was expected to be out for at least three weeks. If he was unable to play in Wednesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Leafs would have had to play shorthands due to salary restrictions.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

In 79 games last season, the 32-year-old had 27 goals and 76 points. Tavares will center the Leafs second line with William Nylander and Denis Malgin.

This isn’t the first time Tavares has suffered an oblique injury as the Mississauga native, Ont., missed the 2019 World Championship due to a more serious strain.

More from Sportsnet

Eight predictions for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2022-23

1665615894 266 Maple Leafs John Tavares returns to lineup for season opener

Believe or Inflate?: The Maple Leafs Season Feels Like The Last Chance To Get It Right

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More