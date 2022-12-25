Map: This is where Oakland plans to build 36,000 new homes over the next ten years

To alleviate the deepening housing crisis, Oakland is planning as many as 36,000 new homes over the next decade, potentially expanding the city’s total households by nearly a quarter.

Where are all those new homes going in the city of more than 440,000 that has long struggled to build enough affordable housing and avoid gentrification and displacement? The answers are beginning to emerge in a 132-page housing plan that the city plans to finalize early next year.

To date, the city has designated more than 600 sites for new housing. Most are concentrated in downtown and West Oakland, although planners have identified lots in suburban and urban areas across the city. Major thoroughfares, including Foothill and MacArthur boulevards, could also receive much more housing to concentrate growth near transportation.

Housing advocates say the state-mandated plan forces the city to do more to address the severe lack of affordable housing.

“The city must focus explicitly on increasing the production and preservation of housing for the lowest-income people where the needs are greatest,” said Jeff Levin, policy director for the East Bay Housing Organizations advocacy group, in a statement issued by the government. city ​​produced video about the housing plan.

Oakland is not going to build all new homes itself. Most of the construction would be done by private developers. But state law requires the city to specify locations to accommodate at least 26,251 additional units for residents of all income levels between 2023 and 2031. That’s a 78% jump from the previous eight-year goal.

The city describes how it plans to meet and potentially exceed that ambitious goal in its updated “housing elementplan released this month. By the end of January, all Bay Area cities must receive state approval of their individual housing elements or risk missing out on grants and face other punishments.

Already approved “pipeline projects” could account for more than 13,000 of the new units. Most of the rest could go to “opportunity locations” that the city has determined have a realistic development opportunity over the next eight years, or where new projects are in the early stages of the planning process.

The state is also requiring cities to plan for more affordable housing in “rich resource” neighborhoods with a history of excluding low-income residents and households of color. In its plan, Oakland wants to repurpose lots in wealthier areas such as Rockridge, Trestle Glen and Crocker Highlands to accommodate more duplexes, apartments and low-income housing projects.

“A lot (building affordable housing) comes down to money, but it also comes down to allowing,” Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said in a video about the city’s housing.

Unlike in recent years, the actual stakes are in meeting the state’s planning requirements.

If cities fail to get the state to sign off on their housing elements by Jan. 31, they may miss out on affordable housing and infrastructure funding and lose control over approving new housing. While only a handful of Bay Area cities have received state approval so far, Oakland officials said they are confident the city will meet the approaching deadline.

For the current eight-year housing cycle that is now coming to an end, most cities have come a long way from planning and permitting enough affordable housing. Oakland has approved less than half of its current low-income target of 4,131 units. That number will increase to 10,261 from next year.

But there is cause for optimism that Oakland could make more progress in the future. Last week, the city announced it was the first city in the Bay Area to receive “pro-housing” status from the state, giving it a head start in seeking scarce funding for affordable housing as a reward for eliminating barriers to building projects.

“This designation, in collaboration with the state, will enable our robust pipeline of affordable housing to progress at a time when we need the units most,” said Christina Mun, interim director of the Department of Housing and Community Development at Oakland.