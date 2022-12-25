To halt the chronic housing shortage, San Jose plans to build as many as 77,500 new homes over the next decade, potentially increasing the total number of households in the Bay Area’s largest city by nearly a quarter.

Where is it all heading in a city of about 1 million that is desperate for more affordable housing while avoiding suburban sprawl? The answers are beginning to emerge in a 148-page housing plan that still falls short of regulators’ expectations.

To date, the city has designated more than 600 sites for new housing. Most are in downtown and the Diridon Station area, though planners have identified lots throughout the city. Major thoroughfares such as Stevens Creek and Winchester boulevards could also see many more homes.

“The logic is sustainable growth, particularly for lower-income people along corridors who can help with transportation if they don’t have a car,” said Mathew Reed, policy director at SV@Home, a housing advocacy group.

San Jose is not going to build all those homes itself. Most of the construction would be done by private developers. But state law requires the city to specify locations to accommodate at least 62,200 additional homes for residents of all incomes between 2023 and 2031. That’s a 77% jump from the previous eight-year housing goal.

The city describes how it plans to meet and possibly exceed that ambitious state-mandated goal in its “housing elementplan. But this month regulators said a draft of the plan still doesn’t go far enough to spell out where and how new homes will be built.

By the end of January, new state regulations require all Bay Area cities to complete their housing elements or risk missing out on grants and face other punishments. San Jose, like some other cities in the region, has no plans to actually meet that deadline.

Still, housing advocates and city officials say that because San Jose is trying in good faith to finalize its plan by late spring, they don’t expect serious punishment from the state.

“We’re not surprised they’re not going to meet the deadline, and overall we think it’s because they’re working hard, not because they’re barely working,” Reed said.

Already approved or planned pipeline projects account for more than 11,500 of the new units. The rest could go to “opportunity locations” where housing has yet to be planned, but which the city has determined has a realistic chance of development over the next eight years.

The state is also requiring cities to plan for more affordable housing in “rich resource” neighborhoods with a history of excluding low-income residents and households of color. San Jose has designated locations for affordable housing in the wealthier southwestern part of the city, particularly along De Anza Boulevard adjacent to Cupertino.

For the current eight-year housing cycle now drawing to a close, San Jose, like most Bay Area cities, has fallen nowhere near meeting state-mandated affordable housing goals. It has approved less than half of its low-income target of 14,661 units. That number will increase to 23,775 from next year.

This time, the real stakes are meeting the state’s planning requirements.

If cities fail to get state officials to sign their housing elements before Jan. 31, they will miss out on funding for affordable housing and lose control over approving new homes. So far, only a handful of Bay Area cities, including Alameda and Emeryville, have received approval.

In a December 15 letter, state regulators said San Jose must update its housing element to prove that the identified lots for new housing can actually be developed within the eight-year time frame. The city must also show how, among other things, it is phasing in new housing policy more quickly.

While city officials acknowledge they won’t meet all of the state’s demands by the upcoming deadline, they don’t believe San Jose is “at high risk of losing state funding” or facing other penalties.

“As many cities fail to cross the finish line…we hear that the state is updating their regulations for some leniency with jurisdictions seeking a final, certified housing element in good faith,” says the San Jose Planning, Building and Code Enforcement The ministry reports this in a statement.