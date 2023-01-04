Map reveals where parking enforcement officers hit drivers with the most fines and tickets across Britain

Britain’s most fined streets bring a whopping £10 million in fines each year for money-hungry councils.

Mare Street in Hackney has earned the unfortunate title after motorists were hit with 32,347 fines in the two-year reporting period to July 2022 – equating to 44 a day and £2.26 million.

Clapham Park Road in Lambeth raised £2.03 million for the council with 29,079 fines, while Millennium Way in Greenwich came in third with 28,762 fines totaling £2.01 million.

Motorists further outside London were not spared either, with Lisburn Road in Belfast and George Street in Edinburgh also targeted by the blitz.

Lisburn Road was hit with 2,508 parking fines in the reporting window, while Madeira Drive in Brighton & Hove was hit with 3,402.

Restricted parking on London Road in Leicester caught 4,865 drivers, while 4,456 were fined on Quadrant Road in Stoke.

The data is compiled by AppyParking+of which CEO Dan Hubert told The sun: ‘Parking has become an increasingly stressful and complicated process for motorists – they don’t know the best place to park, how long they can stay, and there are also significant charges for the privilege of parking.

“This has become a major problem for drivers in London, with certain areas racking up millions of pounds in fines every year, all at the expense of residents and visitors to the capital… amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, parking an area where millions are wasted due to lack of clarity and understanding of restrictions.

“It’s also a matter of wasting time and fuel trying to find a place where they know they can park legally. This means more emissions and more pollution on our streets, all because we don’t know where to park.’

Meanwhile, fat bosses who run private parking companies are drawing huge salaries while fining motorists at record rates.

Seven of the top firms generated a combined turnover of more than £650 million in the past three years and reaped more than £50 million in profits despite lockdowns.

A record 30,000 motorists a day are being fined thanks to the operation of draconian regimes in private parking garages, hospitals, garages, fast food restaurants and supermarkets.

The number of tickets issued on private land has increased by 50 percent in a year, meaning one motorist was caught every three seconds from April to June.

Last week, a slew of motorists in Watford were fined on Boxing Day for mistakenly believing they could park for free on the street because of the holiday.

Many communities in the UK are easing parking restrictions on public holidays and public holidays, but in Watford parking restrictions will apply as usual on bank holidays.

The mayor said anyone can appeal the ruling if “they feel unfairly treated.”

The Watford Borough Council website indicates that there are no parking restrictions in the community on Christmas Day or Easter Sunday, but there are parking restrictions as usual on Bank Holidays.

A traffic warden slapped 12 cars with parking tickets after drivers mistakenly believed they could park for free on the street on Boxing Day

In another incident that sparked outrage, a mother was fined within two minutes of parking her Motability van while waiting to collect her disabled daughter from school.

At 3pm each day, 42-year-old Michelle Thomas has to park the van in a disabled parking space outside her six-year-old daughter Annabelle’s school in Wanstead, East London, and take her to the toilet, place her in the van and take her away. her home.

She is allowed to park for two hours, but on Wednesday, September 14, Redbridge Council handed the mother a £60 parking fine minutes after she left the van to tend to Annabelle, who has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy.

Ms Thomas, from Barkingside, Redbridge, told MailOnline how there used to be a ‘dear traffic warden’ who understood and sympathized with Annabelle’s condition and the struggle to get her out of the vehicle.

Over the Christmas period, a traffic warden also targeted a Santa trying to bring holiday cheer to children in Worcester city centre.

Video posted to TikTok shows an entire row of parked cars on Lady’s Close in Watford filled with fines the day after Christmas

He was fined one Saturday when he handed out gifts to children and raised much-needed money for the New Hope Worcester Children’s Charity.

Data also reveals the 10 police forces that handed out the most speeding tickets in 2022.

West Yorkshire led the list with 224,160 speeding tickets, while Avon and Somerset (173,428 tickets), Thames Valley (151,501 tickets) and the West Midlands (95,093) also scored highly.

But the worst drivers in the country overall, based on the number of driver’s license points received, are in Bradford.

The majority of the tickets – 220,545 – were captured by the province’s 402 fixed speed cameras. Only 3,615 tickets were actually given by agents.

Analysts have determined the top 10 speeding offenses in the UK, with West Yorkshire the worst for reckless drivers. Regional police forces in the northern province issued the highest number of camera and cop-issued speeding tickets last year

Within the county, Bradford district had the highest number of ‘bad drivers’ in the region – based on the number of license points received.

In the city, license points averaged 643.3 per 1,000 drivers, Heald reported. Researchers argued that this is two and a half times the average.

MailOnline previously revealed that Bradford was home to a zebra crossing that is arguably the most dangerous in Britain.

Five people are killed and 84 are seriously injured on Britain’s roads every day, according to data from road safety organization Brake.

Last year in the UK, 1,608 people died on the roads and 26,701 were seriously injured.

Police reported that excessive speed was a contributing factor in 19 percent of the deaths.

Every day, five people die on British roads and 84 are seriously injured, data shows. Last year in the UK 1,608 people died on the roads and 26,701 were seriously injured