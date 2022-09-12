Māori woman denied entry to Gold Coast pub because of her traditional facial tattoo

Staff at an Australian pub have been summoned for being “uneducated and culturally insensitive” after barring entry from a Māori woman with a traditional facial tattoo.

Jadene Kini was denied entry to the popular Burleigh Pavilion on the Gold Coast on Sunday, along with her boyfriend, NRLW Titans star Madison Bartlett, who posed on social media, calling it “racism at its best.”

“Every Māori woman has a birthright to kauae, it’s an identity, it’s who you are and where you come from,” Ms Kini told 9News.

What are moko kauae? Traditional sacred chin tattoos given to Māori women. They symbolize a deeper or true identity. The cartridge is said to be in their chest near their heart and brought to the surface when they are ready. They are widely accepted in New Zealand and the country’s foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, has one.

The moko kauae are traditional female chin tattoos believed in Māori culture to be a manifestation of a deeper identity.

After Burleigh Pavilion staff told the couple that facial tattoos were against the dress code, the couple said they were trying to convey the meaning of the ink, but the security staff had no idea.

“We tried to explain that it’s more than just a face tattoo, it’s a cultural tattoo, but they didn’t really want to listen,” Ms Bartlett added.

The couple said they had spoken to several employees who all told her not to enter.

The venue’s dress code prohibits intimidating or aggressive tattoos, along with a general ban on face and neck ink.

Ms. Kini and Ms. Bartlett say the rule should be revised and a distinction should be made for culturally significant tattoos.

Māori chin tattoos are widely accepted in modern New Zealand society and one of the country’s foremost politicians, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, has one.

A young woman who was denied entry to a nightclub because of her cultural facial tattoos says it is her “human right” to have her ink.

Moale James, 23, who is of Papua New Guinean descent, celebrated her partner’s birthday in June by heading to Brisbane’s nightclub district in Fortitude Valley.

But she soon found herself turning away from the popular Latin American club Hey Chica! after guards disagreed with her traditional tattoos.

Ms. James later took to Facebook to reject the “racist and discriminatory” treatment she received.

Now, in a conversation with The Project, she explained why her markings are so important to her.

“There are so many different groups of people here that I live with and a very large population of Pacific Islander in Queensland, and there are a lot of us who want to practice culture, including marking our skin.

“We need to review policies and legislation that do not reflect our community. We should not assimilate, this is our culture and we should be able to practice it freely.

“It’s a human right to do that, so the laws we live in should reflect that, and they should reflect the community.”

Ms James says she wants to ‘make a fuss’ for people who want to represent their cultural heritage.

“We crossed the street to another location and the guard there, all my friends said, are you going to let her in? Look at her driver’s license, look at her.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Why shouldn’t I let you in? Actually, we shouldn’t discriminate and categorize you based on clearly our cultural characteristics.”

“So we went and we spent the rest of the night in that room.

“Now we’re trying to make some noise here for someone else who could also proudly wear their ancestors’ marks, change the laws and drinking practices that could keep us from practicing our culture.”

On the Hey Chica! website, outline strict dress codes.

‘Dress to impress, smart casual is best, closed shoes are a must. No face, neck or hand tattoos. Entry is at the discretion of the host or door management, dress code may vary for special events. For more information on dress codes before your visit, please contact us,” it reads.

Ms James has taken a stand and says she will speak to her local member about the ‘rule’ that dictates that facial tattoos are gang-affiliated, and how it should be changed to reflect the diverse community.

She also said she expects a written apology from the audience.

In a private message to Ms James, which she shared on Facebook, the club apologized for the “unintended distress” it caused, but stuck to its policy.

Thank you for sharing your experience and for understanding that the Hey Chica! followed the procedure,” the message read.

“While we realize that our rule has caused you unintentional distress, we have a general policy that prohibits head and face tattoos at Hey Chica! in addition to other access conditions. While we understand this is a strict policy, we will continue to enforce it under the Liquor Act.”

Under Queensland’s alcohol laws, venues will be punished if they fail to take reasonable steps to deny people carrying items associated with criminal organizations, including biker gangs.

Talking to the ABCMs James said the tattoos are characters passed down from generation to generation and come from her great-grandmother dating back to the time her village was founded.

She went on to say that the village chief asked his daughters to wear the characters and their stories on their skin, a request that has reverberated for generations.

“They have great spiritual and ancestral value to me and my community,” she said.

Ms. James said she always intended to get the facial markings as they have “great spiritual and ancestral value.”

After being expelled from the club, Ms. James said she went to see members of her community who are lawyers and found that the club can deny entry and service to people – but as long as it’s not discriminatory.

“The fact that I was in a group of people who are felons, gang members, dangerous criminals, that’s not my story,” Ms. James said.

“I went back and I said, ‘This is cultural and what are you going to do about it?’ And no response.’

Ms. James says they are just people to hear her story and change their stance on facial tattoos.

She also hopes the venue revises its policies, but at the very least educates those who made the rules to change the way they think about people wearing their marks with pride.

