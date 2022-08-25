Māori New Zealand newsreader Oriini Kaipara hits back at man who complained about her face tattoo

<!–

A New Zealand newscaster has responded to a disrespectful viewer who has repeatedly complained about her traditional facial tattoo.

Oriini Kaipara made history last year when she became the first person to anchor a primetime TV news bulletin with a moko kauae, a cultural marker worn by Māori women.

But one disgruntled viewer, known only as David, wrote to the entire Newshub editorial team to complain about Ms. Kaipara’s “offensive” tattoo.

“We continue to strongly oppose the use of a Māori newsreader with a moku (moko) that looks offensive and aggressive,” he wrote in an email.

‘A bad look. She also bursts into the Māori language that we don’t understand. Stop it now.’

The journalist shared the posts on her Instagram page, describing David as the ‘gift that keeps on giving’.

“Today I’ve had enough. I responded. I never do that. I broke my own code and hit the send button,” she wrote on an Instagram story with a screenshot of his post.

Ms. Kaipara also shared her email response to David, saying she found his complaints “difficult” to take seriously “given there is no violation of broadcasting standards”.

She also drew him on his incorrect spelling of moko.

“I understand that your complaints stem from a preference for how you think you should look on screen,” she wrote.

“Moko and the people with them do not threaten and do not deserve such discrimination, intimidation and prejudice.

‘We do not mean any harm or malicious intent, nor do we/I deserve to be treated with such contempt.

“Please refrain from further complaining, and limit your cultural ignorance and bias for another life, preferably in the 19th century.”

The seasoned reporter later said similar complaints were a “minority” and said she received mostly supportive messages.

“The fact that my existence triggers some people proves why we need more Māori lawyers in key roles in every industry,” she told the paper. New Zealand Herald.

The Auckland mother of four discovered she was 100 percent Māori after taking a DNA test in 2017.

The newscaster then decided to adopt the Māori tattoo in 2019 in a process known as Tā moko, which represents family heritage and social status.

For Māori women, the moko was a rite of passage, marking the transition between girlhood and adulthood and symbolizing transformation.

In 2019, when she became the first person with a facial tattoo to present mainstream news while completing TVNZ’s afternoon broadcast – two years before she took the primetime spot on Newshub.

Ms. Kaipara is bilingual and of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangitihi descent, something she proudly displays while working as a prominent journalist.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta also has a moko kauae, making it the first female MP to wear one in parliament.

The politician has ties to Maori royalty, with her father the adopted son of King Korok.

She had the tattoo done in 2016, saying it offers “positive ways to enable cultural expression and pride in being Māori.”