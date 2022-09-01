Many of the sketch characters that brought me to stardom would have to be woke now, Lenny Henry says

<!–

Many of the sketch characters that made Sir Lenny Henry famous should now be awakened, the comedian has stated.

Sir Lenny, 64, insisted he would do things differently if he started his career in 2022. He was an impressionist in the late 1970s before launching his own show in 1984.

Sir Lenny admitted that ‘it should all change’. He added: “My partner was going to ‘go in the bin for most of the ’70s and ’80s, you can’t do all that shit anymore,” he told British magazine GQ. “I’m well aware that if I started now, there are a lot of things I wouldn’t do.”

He cited the example of Donovan Bogarde, a character from Lenny Henry in Pieces that aired between 2000 and 2003. Bogarde was a retiree who constantly used sexual innuendo in conversations with Ms. Johnson, a woman he was chasing.

Sir Lenny said he wouldn’t do that now. And he said his character Theophilus P Wildebeeste—an amorous soul singer who appeared on The Lenny Henry Show in the 1980s—needs to “wake up.”

“It should all change,” he added. ‘And that’s a good one’ [thing].’

But he came in defense of comedians like Ricky Gervais who have caused a stir with their stand-up specials.

He said: ‘Comedy is about pushing boundaries… and what’s great about free speech in the free world is that, theoretically, as long as you show some taste and are good at self-editing, you can pretty much say whatever you want. like.’