Manunda, Cairns: Woman forced to abandon flat realised 'ghastly' smell coming from dead neighbour

A Queensland woman who was forced to leave her flat because of an ‘awful’ smell has been shocked to discover it was coming from her neighbour’s dead body.

The man, believed to be of German descent and aged in his 70s, had been left to rot in his apartment complex in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for two weeks.

His neighbor Margaret said the stench became so unbearable that she could no longer sit on her balcony and had to keep her windows tightly closed at all times.

“I actually jokingly told a man here that it smelled like someone had died,” she said Cairns Post. ‘It was a sickly sweet smell.

‘It’s a smell that seems to stay on your nose, I’ve never experienced anything like it.’

The body remained in the unit for two weeks before the woman noticed ‘millions’ of flies flocking to an upstairs window and called the police.

Officers found the body at the Cairns complex on October 3.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a report was being prepared for the coroner and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Margaret has moved into a friend’s home due to fears that the flat was a health risk due to the number of flies.

She has contacted her local council and MP Michael Healy, Residential Tenancies and Queensland Health for help.

Margaret said the unit ‘still smells’ despite the company promising it would be thoroughly cleaned 48 hours after the body was found.

A spokeswoman for Body Corporate Services said responsibility for cleaning the unit under normal circumstances would fall to the next of kin of the deceased.

However, the man is not believed to have any immediate family.

“Body Corporate Services has been working with the property manager and corporate committee to get the deep clean completed as quickly as possible,” she said.

“We understand that this specialist cleaning will be completed within the next 48 hours.”