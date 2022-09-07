Manuka honey may help clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, study suggests

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Scientists at Aston University have developed a potential new treatment that combines natural manuka honey with a commonly used drug to treat a potentially deadly lung infection and significantly reduce the side effects of one of the current drugs used to treat it.

The findings, published in the journal Microbiologyshow that the scientists of the Mycobacterial Research Group in the College of Health and Life Sciences at Aston University were able to combine manuka honey and the drug amikacin in a lab-based nebulizer formulation to treat the harmful bacterial lung infection Mycobacterium abscessus.

Manuka honey has long been known to have a wide range of medicinal properties, but more recently it has been identified for its broad spectrum antimicrobial activity. Now scientists have discovered that manuka honey has the potential to kill a number of drug-resistant bacterial infections, such as Mycobacterium abscessus, which usually affects patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) or bronchiectasis.

Manuka honey may help clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection – study. Credit: Microbiology Society

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, CF is a genetic condition that affects around 10,800 people – one in 2,500 babies born in the UK – and there are more than 100,000 people worldwide with the condition. The NHS defines bronchiectasis as a long-term condition in which the airways of the lungs widen, leading to a buildup of excess mucus that can make the lungs more vulnerable to infection.

In the study, the researchers used samples of the bacterium Mycobacterium abscessus, taken from 16 infected CF patients. They then tested the antibiotic amikacin, combined with manuka honey, to find the dose needed to kill the bacteria.

As part of the study, the team used a lab-based lung model and a nebulizer — a device that produces a fine liquid mist often used to inhale a medicinal drug. Nebulizing manuka honey and amikacin together was found to improve bacterial clearance even when using lower doses of amikacin, which would result in fewer life-altering side effects for the patient.

Out of 10,800 people with CF, Mycobacterium abscessus infects 13% of all patients with the condition in the UK. This new approach is beneficial not only because it can kill a highly resistant infection, but also because of its reduced side effects, improving quality of life and significantly improving the survival rates of infected CF patients.

Mycobacterium abscessus is a bacterial pathogen in the same family that causes tuberculosis, but this bug differs in causing severe lung infections in people (particularly children) with pre-existing lung diseases, such as CF and bronchiectasis, and also causes skin and soft tissue infections. The bacterium is also highly resistant to drugs.

Currently, patients receive a cocktail of antibiotics consisting of 12 months or more of antimicrobial chemotherapy, and this treatment often does not lead to a cure. The dosage of amikacin usually used in a patient to kill the infection is 16 micrograms per milliliter. But the researchers found that the new combination with manuka honey required a dosage of just 2 micrograms per milliliter of amikacin, resulting in an eighth reduction in the drug’s dosage.

Until now, Mycobacterium abscessus has been virtually impossible to eradicate in people with cystic fibrosis. It can also be fatal if the patient needs a lung transplant, as they will not be considered for surgery if the infection is present.

Commenting on their findings, lead author and Ph.D. researcher Victoria Nolan said: “Until now, the treatment of Mycobacterium abscessus lung infections can be problematic due to its resistant nature. The variety of antibiotics needed to fight infection results in[s] in serious side effects.

“However, the use of this potential treatment that combines amikacin and manuka honey shows promise as an improved therapy for these terrible lung infections.

“There is a need for better treatment outcomes and in the future we hope that this potential treatment can be further tested.”

dr. Jonathan Cox, associate professor of microbiology at Aston University, said: “By combining an all-natural ingredient such as manuka honey with amikacin, one of the main yet toxic drugs used to treat Mycobacterium abscessus, we have found a way to prevent possible death. these bacteria with eight times less drugs than before. This has the potential to significantly reduce amikacin-associated hearing loss and significantly improve the quality of life for so many patients, especially those with cystic fibrosis.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this study as it paves the way for future experiments and we hope that with funding we can move into clinical trials that could lead to a change in strategy for treating this debilitating infection.”

dr. Peter Cotgreave, chief executive of the Microbiology Society, said: “The Microbiology Society is proud to support the scientific community in exploring innovative solutions to address the growing global challenge of antimicrobial resistance. This study demonstrates one of the many ways microbiologists are pioneering new methods of tackling drug-resistant infections by incorporating natural products, such as manuka honey, into existing therapies.”

More information:

Victoria C. Nolan et al, In vitro synergy between manuka honey and amikacin against Mycobacterium abscessus complex shows potential for nebulization therapy, Microbiology (2022). Victoria C. Nolan et al, In vitro synergy between manuka honey and amikacin against Mycobacterium abscessus complex shows potential for nebulization therapy,(2022). DOI: 10.1099/mic.0.001237

Provided by Aston University

