Manuka honey experts find trendy spread can help tackle deadly drug-resistant lung infection

Proponents believe it can soothe toothaches and burns, and even prevent a runny nose and sore throat.

But manuka honey may have another health power: its ability to fight superbugs.

Researchers found that the trendy spread, which can sell for up to £1,300 per jar, could kill a particularly resistant infection.

Experts behind the tests, conducted in petri dishes, claimed that manuka honey holds “great promise” in the fight against Mycobacterium abscessus, the nasty bug it was tested for.

Made by bees feasting on manuka trees found only in New Zealand and Australia, the product often warrants sky-high price tags.

A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson and Katherine Jenkins have all touted the virtues of this “liquid gold” in recent years.

Mycobacterium abscessus is dangerous for people with weakened immune systems or those with existing lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis.

It comes from the same family as tuberculosis and requires a cocktail of antibiotics — known as antimicrobial chemotherapy — to treat.

Patients may experience serious side effects from the drugs, including hearing loss, vomiting, diarrhea, hives, and fatigue.

But experts at Aston University in Birmingham found that using honey in combination with lower doses of one type of antibiotic could help treat the infections.

This could pave the way for new drugs that combine the two substances that would improve patients’ quality of life in the future, they said.

Researchers claim that manuka honey may also help fight a superbug that causes deadly lung infections

What is Mycobacterium abscessus? Mycobacterium abscessus is a drug-resistant bacteria that can cause deadly lung infections in people with lung disease and weakened immune systems. The bacterium comes from the same family as tuberculosis, but differs in that it only poses a danger to people with conditions such as cystic fibrosis or bronchiectasis. Infections are virtually impossible to eradicate in people with cystic fibrosis. It can also be fatal if the patient needs a lung transplant, as they will not be considered for surgery if the infection is present. The bacteria can also cause skin and soft tissue infections. Patients usually need a cocktail of antibiotics to treat the infection. This may include 12 months or more of antimicrobial chemotherapy, which does not always lead to a cure. High doses of potent antibiotics such as amikacin are used, which can cause serious side effects such as hearing loss, vomiting, diarrhea, hives and fatigue.

About 10,800 people suffer from cystic fibrosis in the UK, leaving them vulnerable to infection with the bacteria. About 40,000 are affected in the US.

Lead author and PhD researcher Victoria Nolan, of Aston University in Birmingham, said: ‘Until now, the treatment of Mycobacterium abscessus pulmonary infections can be problematic due to its drug-resistant nature.

‘The variety of antibiotics needed to fight infection leads to serious side effects.

However, the use of this potential treatment that combines amikacin and manuka honey shows promise as an improved therapy for these terrible lung infections.

“There is a need for better treatment outcomes and in the future we hope that this potential treatment can be further tested.”

The study, published in Microbiologyused samples of the bacteria taken from 16 infected cystic fibrosis patients.

They grew the bacteria in petri dishes and tested how well the growth was stopped by a combination of manuka honey and amikacin.

Researchers mixed the honey with amikacin in different doses.

The plates were hung from a metal rod in a sealed bag, with the combination of medicine and honey being injected into the bag using a nebulizer – a machine that turns liquid medicine into a fine mist.

They were sprayed for about 20 minutes before being taken out and incubated at body temperature for three hours to mimic how the bacteria would grow in the body.

The results showed that amikacin doses as low as 2 micrograms per milliliter were needed to kill the bacteria when mixed with the honey.

Normally eight times that dose is needed to treat patients when the strong antibiotic is used alone.

Author Dr Jonathan Cox, a microbiologist, said: ‘By combining an all-natural ingredient such as manuka honey with amikacin, we have found a way to potentially kill these bacteria with eight times less drugs than before.

‘This has the potential to significantly reduce amikacin-associated hearing loss and significantly improve the quality of life for so many patients, especially those with cystic fibrosis.

‘I am pleased with the outcome of this research, as it paves the way for future experiments.

“We hope that with funding we can move into clinical trials that could lead to a change in strategy for treating this debilitating infection.”

Manuka honey has been used to treat wounds for centuries, and experts discovered its natural antibacterial properties in the 1800s.

The honey has more antibiotic properties than regular spreads because of the high levels of a chemical called dihydroxyacetone (DHA) found in the nectar in the tree’s flowers.

When this nectar is processed into honey, the DHA is converted to methylglyoxal (MGO) – which is antibacterial.

The chemical has been shown to work against other drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, including MRSA.

Millions of people around the world are infected every year by gram-negative bacteria – including E. coli. They are responsible for 75 percent of worldwide deaths from drug-resistant drugs.

Rising superbugs have fueled fears that common conditions and medical surgeries could become more dangerous if patients succumb to previously treatable bacterial infections.