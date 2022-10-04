Manufacturing microscopic octopuses with a 3D printer

Smart polymers with “lifelike” properties: Dynamic chemical bonds allow the micrometric 3D structures to grow and harden eightfold in just a few hours. Scale: 20 µm (µm). Credit: Christoph Spiegel (University of Heidelberg). Adapted from Y. Jia et. al, Adv. Function Mater. 2022, 2207826 (CC BY 4.0)



Although at first glance they are just cute little creatures, the microscopic geckos and octopuses fabricated by 3D laser printing in the molecular engineering labs at the University of Heidelberg could open up new opportunities in fields such as microrobotics or biomedicine.

The printed microstructures are made of new materials – known as smart polymers – whose size and mechanical properties can be tuned on demand and with high precision. These “lifelike” 3D microstructures were developed as part of the “3D Matter Made to Order” (3DMM2O) Cluster of Excellence, a collaboration between Ruperto Carola and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

“Manufacturing programmable materials whose mechanical properties can be modified as needed is highly desirable for many applications,” said junior professor Dr. Eva Blasco, group leader at the Institute of Organic Chemistry and the Institute for Molecular Systems Engineering and Advanced Materials of the University of Heidelberg.

This concept is known as 4D printing and the extra fourth dimension refers to the ability of three-dimensional printed objects to change their properties over time. A prominent example of materials for 4D printing are shape memory polymers – smart materials that can return to their original shape from a deformed state in response to an external stimulus such as temperature.

The team led by Prof. Blasco recently introduced one of the first examples of microscale 3D printed shape memory polymers. In collaboration with the working group of biophysicist Prof. dr. Joachim Spatz, a scientist at Ruperto Carola and director of the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research, the researchers developed a new shape memory material that works at both the macro and micro scale.

The structures produced include box-shaped micro-architectures whose lids close in response to heat and can then be reopened. “These small structures exhibit unusual shape memory properties at low activation temperatures, which is extremely interesting for bioapplications,” explains Christoph Spiegel, a doctoral researcher in Eva Blasco’s working group.

Using adaptive materials, the researchers managed to produce much more complex 3D microstructures in a follow-up study, such as geckos, octopuses and even sunflowers with “lifelike” properties. These materials are based on dynamic chemical bonds. The Heidelberg researchers report that alkoxyamines are particularly suitable for this. After the printing process, these dynamic bonds allow the complex, micrometric structures to grow and harden eightfold in just a few hours, while retaining their shape.

“Conventional inks do not offer such functions,” emphasizes Prof. Blasco. “Adaptive materials with dynamic bonds have a bright future in the field of 3D printing,” adds the chemist.

Materials scientists from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) also took part in the research on adaptable materials with “lifelike” properties. The work was carried out within the framework of the 3DMM2O Cluster of Excellence. The results were published in two articles in the journal Advanced functional materials.

New photoresist enables 3D printing of the smallest porous structures

More information:

Christoph A. Spiegel et al, 4D printing of shape memory polymers: from macro to micro, Advanced functional materials (2022). Christoph A. Spiegel et al, 4D printing of shape memory polymers: from macro to micro,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202110580 Yixuan Jia et al, Covalent Adaptable Microstructures via the Combination of Two-Photon Laser Printing and Alkoxyamine Chemistry: Toward Living 3D Microstructures, Advanced functional materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202207826

Provided by the University of Heidelberg

